Dick Vitale Reveals He’s Undergoing Radiation to Treat Throat Cancer
‘FIGHT LIKE HELL’
Legendary college basketball commentator Dick Vitale revealed Wednesday that he recently received an unfortunate new cancer diagnosis. “I’m sorry to share that I received tough news today … about my throat,” Vitale said in a statement posted to Twitter. “I have vocal cord cancer and will need 6 weeks of radiation to treat it.” It’s a painfully ironic diagnosis for Vitale, who is known for some of the best on-mic calls in college sports. But the iconic sportscaster has been here before—he fought melanoma and Lymphoma in the past, emerging victorious against both. “I plan on winning this battle like I did vs Melanoma & Lymphoma!” he tweeted alongside his longer written statement, adding that he plans to “fight like hell” to make it back in time for college basketball season this fall. Last April, Vitale celebrated being cancer-free after beating melanoma and Lymphoma.