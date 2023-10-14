Dick Wolf, Other Donors Assail UPenn for Palestinian Confab

CHEAT SHEET
The University of Pennsylvania is under fire for hosting a Palestinian literary festival—weeks before the Hamas attack in Israel—and the critics include big alumni donors including billionaire ex-trustee Marc Rowan and Law & Order creator Dick Wolf. Rowan has called for a donations blockade until two members of the Board of Trustees who publicly backed the conference—which included alleged antisemite Roger Waters of Pink Floyd. Wolf seconded the idea in a statement to The Daily Pennsylvanian. “Sadly, their leadership has inadequately represented the ideals and values of our university and they should be held to account,” he told the student paper.