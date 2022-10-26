Stock Up on Sporting Gear During Dick’s Epic Clearance Sale

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Now that fall is in full swing and winter is just around the corner, it’s time to take stock of your cold-weather sporting and fitness gear to make sure it’s up to the task and able to withstand the harsh elements. Whether you’re in the market for some new warming activewear, a pair of new running shoes, fitness equipment, or sporting supplies, Dick’s current sale has you covered.

Right now you can take an extra an additional 25 percent off all clearance items. Plus, you can score $20 off your next order when you opt-in to receive text alerts. Just text KICKOFF to 41389 to receive the discount. The minimum order value is $100 and some exclusions apply.

adidas Women’s Ultraboost Sneakers Down from $180 Buy at Dick's Sporting Goods $ 60

Brooks Women's Canopy Full-Zip Jacket Down from $130 Buy at Dick's Sporting Goods $ 65

VRST Men's Classic Fleece Hoodie Down from $60 Buy at Dick's Sporting Goods $ 30

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more footwear deals, including adidas coupons, Nordstrom Rack coupons, and DSW coupons,