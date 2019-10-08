CHEAT SHEET
GONE FOR GOOD
Dick’s Sporting Goods Destroyed $5M in Guns After Pulling Them From Shelves
After Dick’s Sporting Goods pulled all military-style weapons from its shelves in the wake of the Parkland school shooting, the company destroyed the approximately $5 million in weapons. The Washington Post reports the company opted to turn the military-style guns into scrap metal rather than return the inventory to the manufacturers. The sporting goods chain also pulled guns from 125 of its stores and has not expanded firearms sales to any of its new locations. In addition, Dick’s stopped selling high-capacity magazines, “bump stocks,” and to those under the age of 21. “We’re happy we took [firearms] out of the 125,” CEO Ed Stack told the Post, adding that the store’s firearms category was under “strategic review.” Stack said the gun policy changes cost the company about $250 million in sales, and more than 60 employees quit amid a customer boycott. However, Dick’s announced that same store sales rose 3.2 percent in the second quarter—which could be indicative of a turnaround.