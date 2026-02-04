Dictator’s Son Shot Dead by Masked Men Who Stormed His Home
The son of late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi was shot dead by masked home invaders on Tuesday, according to reports. Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, once seen as Muammar’s successor, was an influential part of his father’s inner circle, performing public relations and diplomatic roles on his behalf. The 53-year-old was shot dead after “four masked men” stormed his home in the northwestern town of Zintan, reports stated. Gaddafi, who studied for a period at the London School of Economics, reportedly clashed with the assailants at the compound, the exact location of which was supposed to be a closely guarded secret. His father was ousted as Libyan leader and killed in the bloody October 2011 uprising. Saif was jailed as part of the ensuing regime change and was later released in 2017. After the uprising, he was charged in absentia for war crimes. He was also wanted for alleged crimes against humanity related to the revolt. It was controversial, then, when he announced a presidential bid in 2021. This was blocked, and the situation devolved into bitter arguments between rival administrations that saw the election cancelled altogether. Instability has reigned since the death of Gaddafi senior in 2011.