This week on The New Abnormal, was the scenario that Donald Trump’s arrest would happen as early as this week simply a delusion created by the former president?

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s general counsel made an important point in a letter of reply to Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH), who had earlier demanded documents and testimony relating to Bragg’s investigation into alleged hush-money payments Trump organized for adult-film actress Stormy Daniels.

The letter notes that Congress made this request “only after Donald Trump created a false expectation that he would be arrested the next day and his lawyers reportedly urged you to intervene. Neither fact is a legitimate basis for Congressional inquiry.”

The point, host Andy Levy argues, likely means the former president’s prediction “was all a little fantasy that Trump had in his head.”

“We’ve been sitting here for the last week. Today is Thursday and everybody, a couple days ago, was like, ‘Today’s the day… is today the day?’ And I swear to God, I was sitting there on Monday, Monday night thinking, ‘Did anyone say Trump was gonna be indicted and arrested on Tuesday other than Trump?’ And the answer was no.… How, how do people keep falling for this?

“With him, I don’t know if he believed it or if it was just something he put out to fundraise,” Levy notes, pointing to the fact that by Wednesday his haul had reached $1.5 million, Trump sources told the Daily Mail.

Then, senior media reporter at The Daily Beast, Justin Baragona, talks about a Fox News producer and another lawsuit that could threaten to embarrass the network even more.

On Monday, Fox filed a complaint against Tucker Carlson producer Abby Grossberg and then the very next day, they said forget it. So why the sudden turnaround?

“It’s a bad look,” Baragona says of the U-turn. “It’s already out there… I don’t know why they decided to take it away… It was like they did it and within 24 hours they pulled it.”

Plus! Jade Magnus Ogunnaike, the vice president of corporate power at Color of Change, the largest online civil rights organization in the country, describes how the fight to erase Black history and censor education for students is “a direct backlash to 2020.”

