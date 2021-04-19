Did Bigfoot Murder Three People in the Woods of California?

There are many things to be worried about these days. Disease. Gun violence. Insurrection. War. And yet if that weren’t enough to weigh on Americans’ minds, Hulu’s latest three-part docuseries introduces another potential threat to our collective safety and well-being: Sasquatch.

Directed by Joshua Rofé (Lorena) and produced by Mark and Jay Duplass (Wild Wild Country), Sasquatch (premiering 4/20—and with good reason) revisits the legend of Bigfoot through the prism of a still-unsolved true crime case. In the fall of 1993, David Holthouse went to work on a cannabis farm in the famed marijuana fields of the Emerald Triangle, a Northern California area comprised of Mendocino, Humboldt, and Trinity counties. The Emerald Triangle is a remote, mountainous region that’s not easily accessible, and boasts the perfect soil and atmosphere needed to grow excellent crops. It was a lawless land that had been populated first by hippies and then, once the marijuana trade became profitable, by scarier types, and it wasn’t long into Holthouse’s tenure that he had an experience that would haunt him for decades.

One rainy night, while less than completely sober in the house of the farm’s owner, Holthouse watched two men burst in and report the unbelievable: a marijuana deal had gone terribly awry, and three individuals had been massacred. “They’re mangled,” they stated with panicked fear in their eyes. Stranger still, the weed they’d been selling hadn’t been taken, so this wasn’t a rip-off by the transaction’s other partners. What was the explanation for this bizarre calamity? The frightened man was clear: “A Bigfoot killed those guys.”