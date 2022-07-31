Did Trump Bury Ivana on His Golf Course to Claim a Tax Break?
REST IN PROFITS
Picking a loved one’s burial is defined by grief, reflection, and… potential tax breaks? Such may be the case with Ivana Trump, who died in New York City on July 14 and was buried this week near the first hole at the Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey. Though the locale may be sentimental, it may also, as Insider reports, make the family business eligible for certain tax breaks. The state’s tax code stipulates that any land used for cemetery purposes is exempt from all taxes, rates, and assessments. Indeed, tax documents show the Trump Family Trust has been tax exempt since at least 2016 due to being a “cemetery company”—but the cemetery is listed as being in Hackettstown, about 20 minutes away from Trump’s Bedminster course. Ivana is, as far as the public knows, the first person buried at the golf course, though Trump has floated the idea of being buried there himself. A Trump spokesperson didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Sunday morning.