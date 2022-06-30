Did Head Injury Play Role in Former Oakland A’s Suicide?

A report by the Los Angeles coroner is raising questions about whether a recent head injury might have played a part in former Major League baseball player Jeremy Giambi’s suicide earlier this year. People reports that Giambi’s mother told investigators the 47-year-old was hit in the face with a baseball so hard last year it broke his cheekbone and he needed surgery. She said that he “seemed different” after that and was “very negative, emotional, and paranoid.” Giambi, the younger brother of ex-Yankee Jason Giambi, spent six season in the majors, playing for the Oakland A’s, the Royals, the Phillies, and the Red Sox.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.