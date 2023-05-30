Did Jes Staley and Jeffrey Epstein Use ‘White Wine’ as a Dirty Code?
UM...
Embattled JPMorgan Chase exec Jes Staley had an apparently insatiable thirst for “white wine” when he visited with late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, according to messages obtained by The Daily Beast via a FOIA request. “Presently, I’m in the hot tub with a glass of white wine,” Staley wrote in a Nov. 1, 2009, email from Epstein’s private island to the then-jailed financier. “Reminder to have a bottle of the wine we have for Jes chilled and ready to go! Lyn, please confirm back re this,” a May 29, 2012, email from Epstein’s scheduler read. Another, sent Jan. 7, 2014, said, “Do you have any specific requests for your appointments with Rothschild which Jes may be joining. We will have jes’ wine on hand.” Two more schedule entries in September and November 2014 note, “HAVE JES’S WHITE WINE AVAILABLE,” and “Jes Staley (MAKE SURE WE HAVE WHITE WINE).” Previous releases of emails between Epstein and Staley included cryptic references to Disney princesses, which prosecutors alleged was code for young girls.