Did Kamala Harris Endorsement Make Taylor Swift’s 15 Most-Liked Instagram Posts?

Performance pics. Album reveals. Snaps with royalty. Snaps with cats who think they’re royalty. Taylor Swift’s Instagram account offers her 284 million followers curated glimpses of the singer/songwriter’s professional life. Still, on rare occasions, Swift uses the platform to deliver political messages.

For example, in June 2020, Swift denounced Tennessee monuments “that celebrate racist historical figures who did evil things.” This post received 1.2 million likes. In comparison, Swift’s post just below featuring fresh baked cinnamon rolls with icing and a caption that read, “when you’re proud of your buns so you post them on the internet” received a million more likes.

A week ago, Swift ventured into politics again after Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump tried to pass off a fake AI-generated endorsement from the superstar as real. Swift didn’t respond immediately. Then the night of the debate, as Democrats were already celebrating their candidate’s performance, Swift added icing on the cake. She posted a full-throated endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz.

Swift’s message encouraged readers to do their own research and make up their own minds. In response, Trump informed Swift that she would “probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.” And when Swift didn’t respond to that taunt, he simply posted that he hated her in all=caps. That post has racked up just over 58,000 likes.

To gauge if Swift’s endorsement has hurt her, the Daily Beast decided to comb through Swift’s 668 posts and find the 15 most popular. Would a political statement make it in after only a week? Would an endorsement of blue beat the release of Red? Here are the results.

#15 - June 2024

#14 - July 2019

#13 - May 2018

#12 - November 2021

#11 - May 2023

#10 - September 10, 2024

#9 - December 2023

#8 - January 2020

#7 - March 2022

#6 - August 2023

#5 - November 2021

#4 - November 2021

#3 - August 2017

#2 - February 2024

#1 - November 2021