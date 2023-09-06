Did Kanye West Just Crash a Random Italian Wedding?
SPEAK NOW
Ever since his arrival in Italy, Kanye West and his non-legally-binding wife, Bianca Censori, have created quite the stir. They’re apparently walking around barefoot, offending people with their attire, and getting banned from river taxis due to lewd behavior. Now, they might’ve added wedding crashing to their growing list of adventures—although we might never know for sure. As reported by Page Six, viral TikTok video from a Florence wedding shows a man wearing a black outfit reminiscent of those Kanye has worn throughout his travels in Italy. Unfortunately for social media sleuths, that includes a black scarf across his face—making it impossible to confirm for sure whether the figure in question is really Kanye or just a very good cosplayer. The bride and groom appear content to interact with the crasher seen in the video, and as The Daily Mail notes, West has a history of interrupting weddings; he apparently did so at nightlife magnate David Grutman’s 2016 nuptials, referencing his infamous Taylor Swift VMA’s moment in the process. Censori did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.