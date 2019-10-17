Did Kavanaugh’s Replacement, Neomi Rao, Show the Supreme Court a Path to Justify Trump’s Defiance of Congress?

Donald Trump has been mocked for threatening to sue Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff to prevent his impeachment, but don’t laugh too soon.

The Supreme Court may be poised to legitimize Trump’s desperate effort to stymie Congress’ impeachment investigation. The judge Donald Trump appointed to take Brett Kavanaugh’s place on a D.C. federal appeals court may have just blazed a trail toward a high court decision that could cement the court’s role as Trump’s protector, and gravely tarnish the Supreme Court’s reputation in the process.

Last week, Judge Neomi Rao—a prominent conservative legal scholar, former Trump administration official, and long-rumored future Supreme Court nominee herself—dissented from a decision upholding a congressional subpoena to Trump’s accounting firm for tax returns and other financial information he has assiduously sought to hide since the 2016 campaign.