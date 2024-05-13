Sports broadcaster and retired NBA star Paul Pierce had an on-air slip-up on Monday, which left many viewers wondering whether he’d just accidentally dropped the N-word on live television.

At his regular taping of FS1’s Undisputed, Pierce appeared to stutter over the word while discussing Sunday’s New York Knicks loss to the Indiana Pacers with co-hosts Skip Bayless and Keyshawn Johnson. Pierce predicted that the Knicks were in for a dismal end to their season, arguing that the team’s players wouldn’t be able to keep up the momentum. He singled out Knicks point guard Donte DiVincenzo in particular.

“I just didn’t think what they were doing was sustainable,” Pierce said on air. Turning to Johnson, Pierce adds: “Look at this. The first three games — look at this, look at this n***a, Key.”

An awkward silence spread over the commentators’ desk, with Bayless staring at Pierce for a few seconds to see if he’d heard him right. After a beat, Pierce recovered and continued assessing stats for DiVincenzo.

“DiVincenzo was averaging 29 points per game, 50% from the field, 56% from three,” he continued.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Fox Sports for comment.