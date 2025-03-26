Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Royalist
Did Prince Harry Just Get Accused of Racism in African Charity Drama?
YIKES
The royal had already quit his charity Sentebale amid a power struggle and accusations of a cover-up.
Tom Sykes
European Editor at Large
Published
Mar. 26 2025
12:45PM EDT
Brian Otieno/Getty Images for Sentebale
Tom Sykes
European Editor at Large
royalist
tom.sykes@thedailybeast.com
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
Trump Seeks Revenge on MSNBC Legal Analyst in New Executive Order
William Vaillancourt
Media
Trump Blows Huge Hole in Adviser’s Excuse for War Plan Leak
William Vaillancourt
Politics
Members of Signal War Group Chat Are Being Sued Over Bombshell Leak
Yasmeen Hamadeh
Trumpland
Journalist Publishes Every Damning Text from War Plans Leak
Dan Ladden-Hall
Opinion
Usha Vance Accidentally Reveals Very Un-MAGA Item on Her Shelf
Nell Scovell