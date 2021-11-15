Did Quick-Thinking Taxi Driver Prevent Mass Casualty Even in Liverpool Blast?

A Liverpool taxi driver is being hailed a hero Monday morning for reportedly diverting what could have been a mass casualty event when a passenger he was carrying started acting suspiciously. Just before 11 a.m on Sunday while the nation held a two minute moment of silence for Rememberence Day, a taxi blew up outside the Liverpool Women’s Hospital. Video published by The Daily Mail shows the moment the cab exploded as it pulled up to the hospital with the driver escaping the cloud of smoke.

While police and counter-terrorism officials have not confirmed the role of the driver, many others have speculated, including Liverpool mayor Joanne Anderson, who said, “The taxi driver, in his heroic efforts, has managed to divert what could have been an absolutely awful disaster at the hospital. Our thanks go to him and our emergency services, and authorities have worked through the night to divert anything further and we've all been on standby and in constant contact to provide any support that's needed.”

The driver, who The Daily Beast is not identifying until local police name him officially, reportedly locked his passenger in his car outside the Liverpool Women’s Hospital, touted as the largest advanced fertility research center in Europe, at 10:59 Sunday morning.

Local news media report that he suspected his passenger was wearing a suicide vest and rather than allow him to walk into the hospital, he did or said something that stopped him and caused the cab to explode. The driver suffered injuries, including lesions and burns, according to media reports. Anderson confirmed some of what has been reported, telling a local radio station, “Well, we knew that the taxi driver had stood out and locked the doors, we knew that early on,” she said.

In video of the blast, it is unclear what is going on inside the vehicle but the car was still moving when it blew up just before the driver jumped out.

About three hours after the taxi exploded, three men—age, 21, 26 and 29—were arrested under Britain’s Terrorism Act, which allows them to be kept for up to 14 days for questioning before being charged. Police also evacuated several homes and sent negotiation teams into at least two other residences in Liverpool where they remained in place Monday morning.

Conservative party co-chairman Oliver Dowden told Sky News that more arrests could come. “It is an emerging situation and the home secretary is being kept briefed on it,” he said. “It is a reminder to us all that the threat of terrorism hasn't gone away and how much we depend on our police and security services.”

Former counter terror coordinator Nick Aldworth told BBC Radio 4 that it is common to make arrests and investigations under the Terror Act to ensure more access to investigative resources. He said that the car had more fire damage than blast damage, calling into question just what set off the explosion that killed the yet-unnamed passenger. “They’ll be looking at what sort of damage has been caused, trying to get an assessment of what might have caused that blast,” he said. “From what I've seen there is very little blast damage - a lot of fire damage but very little blast damage. So whatever was in that vehicle was either a low yield or didn't work properly or was possibly an incendiary.”

Police have not revealed a motive for the blast or arrests, but the U.K. Attorney General tweeted a warning not to jump to conclusions. “We would like to remind anyone reporting or commenting on the explosion outside #Liverpool Women’s Hospital today to be aware of the law on Contempt of Court. The same rules that apply to journalists apply to social media users. #ThinkBeforeYouPost.”