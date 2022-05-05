Did Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Just Reveal They’re Married?

Congratulations to A$AP Rocky and Rihanna for once again blowing our damn minds with their mysterious relationship.

The couple and soon-to-be parents star together in the video for Rocky’s “D.M.B.” (an acronym for Dat’s My Bitch and not Dave Matthews Band, as you may be surprised to learn), and it’s a so-called “ghetto love tale” for the ages. In it, Rocky and a pregnant Rih are basically the king and queen of New York, playing ride-or-die lovers who hold each other down through hot summer days and Rocky’s various stints in jail. (That’s a bit of art imitating life, as the Bronx rapper was arrested last month in connection with a 2021 shooting in Los Angeles.)

Most noteworthy, though, is that the couple appear to get married in the vid, with Rocky and Rih donning grillz on their teeth that say “Marry Me?” and “I Do,” respectively. Rihanna then appears wearing a bright red gown and a matching veil, as she and her man walk hand-in-hand down a hallway while being showered with rose petals.

So… are these two actually married in real life? Or was this all in the name of a viral music video? The couple has yet to confirm either way, so in the meantime, watch below and decide for yourself. And in any case, this vid should at least put all those pesky cheating rumors to bed.