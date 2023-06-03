Did Somebody Sneak an ‘ACAB’ Reference Into NYPD Cars’ Pride Month Paint Job

An image of a Pride Month-themed New York Police Department cruiser has sparked speculation on whether the designer slipped a certain anti-cop acronym into the new paint job. The photo posted to the NYPD Commissioner’s Twitter account shows the side of an NYPD cruiser bedecked in rainbows, with the slogan “All colors are beautiful” tucked beneath a “Happy Pride Month!” icon. The slogan—which could be abbreviated as the anti-cop acronym ACAB—has stoked rumors online that it might be more than a coincidence. While online commenters were quick to pounce on the acronym’s appearance in the design, it’s unclear whether it was an intentional addition by the designer or just bad oversight.