Did the CIA Obtain a Picture of Hitler Living in South America 10 Years After His Death?

The CIA investigated whether Adolf Hitler was living in South America under an assumed identity as much as a decade after he died in a bunker in Germany, according to declassified documents.

The files, which were released in 2020, suggest that the German dictator may have hid in an Argentinian spa after faking his own death, eventually donning a fake name and embarking on a new life in Colombia.

One of the documents, titled “Hitler hideout in Argentina,” is from October 1945, six months after he died by suicide along with his long-time romantic partner, Eva Braun on April 30 as allied forces closed in. It describes a spa hotel in La Falda, Argentina, owned by friends and supporters of Hitler, where he could have laid low if he survived.

Adolf Hitler and Eva Braun dine in a still from a private home movie from the 1940s. Express Newspapers/Getty Images

The document claims that the spa’s proprietor had said that Hitler could find refuge there if he “should at anytime get into difficulty” and that it “had already made the necessary preparations.”

The other document, which is from 1955, features claims made by a CIA informant that Hitler was suspected to have been living in Colombia under the name “Adolf Schrittelmayor,” before departing for Argentina in January 1955. It even included a photo of a man resembling Hitler.

A photo purportedly of “Adolf Schrittelmayor,” whom a CIA informant alleged was Hitler. CIA

Despite noting that “enormous efforts could be expended on this matter with remote possibilities of establishing anything concrete,” the agency approved passing along this information for further investigation.

However, the documents offer no firm evidence that Hitler survived the war and there is no indication that the CIA continued to pursue the possibility after 1955.

The CIA has also released an autopsy report that suggests that the scorched corpse pulled from the bunker was, in fact, Hitler.

Adolf Hitler at a podium in Nuremberg, Germany during the 1930s. Bettmann/Bettmann Archive

Made public five years ago, the documents are resurfacing in social media posts this week after the Trump administration released documents related to JFK’s assassination (containing no bombshells for conspiracy theorists) and ahead of Argentina’s planned release of documents on Nazi fugitives who came to the country after World War II.

But many of the posts about the CIA’s investigation of Hitler’s possible life in South America falsely suggest that the agency verified—or had any solid evidence at all—that he had actually survived.

The popular X account @_HistoryNerd wrote in a post, “BREAKING: The CIA just confirmed in declassified Argentina files that HITLER LEFT GERMANY and went to Argentina after WW2″—all of which is untrue.

🚨 BREAKING: The CIA just confirmed in declassified Argentina files that HITLER LEFT GERMANY and went to Argentina after WW2 pic.twitter.com/kSV0HU4RkF — History Nerd (@_HistoryNerd) April 2, 2025

It is estimated that thousands of Nazis, though, were able to flee to South America to evade capture and punishment for their war crimes using “ratlines”: escape routes from Germany to the region.

Some of them were later caught, tried, and executed—like Adolf Eichmann, one of the Nazi officials chiefly responsible for carrying out the Holocaust. Others, such as Josef Mengele—the Nazi doctor known for carrying out heinous human experiments on Jewish Holocaust victims—were able to evade capture. Mengele died at age 67 of a stroke in a Brazilian swimming pool.