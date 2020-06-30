Did Trump Blow Off Some Sketchy Intel? Or Commit Treason?

This weekend was "like a slurry" of all the worst aspects of Donald Trump: Treason, racism, incompetence, and a ban on his fanboys' one-time Reddit HQ.

Rick Wilson and Molly Jong-Fast have some thoughts on these matters in Episode 21 of The New Abnormal. “It's not just treason. It's historic treason,” Rick says about the revelation that the Russians offered bounties on U.S. soldiers—and Trump kissed up to the Kremlin anyway.

“This is a guy who was already going down into the dustbin of history. And now there's going to be a line at his grave where they're going to have to throw cat litter down. Because people are gonna piss on it for all time,” he adds.

Plus! Democratic Rep. Connor Lamb talks up his favorite Republican and what it’s really like to be a “moderate” and a Marine in a grossly bipartisan Congress. Then, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison gets real about police unions.

“I'm reluctant to even call it a police union because a union is an honorable, wonderful institution,” he says. “These institutions are not like that at all. The teacher's union does not deliberately harm the kids. Nurses don't hurt the patients. UAW doesn't break the cars.”

He also explains what the call to defund the police really means and why no action has been taken in Breonna Taylor’s case: “Some action should have been taken by now.”

To top things off, Molly dishes on White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany: “At least with Sean Spicer, you did feel he possessed a human soul. Whereas with Kaylee, it's just this sort of terrifying, blonde sea of obfuscation.”

