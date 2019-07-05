Did You Have Fun on the 4th? J.Lo, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and Gwyneth Paltrow Sure Did

Over 250 years ago, our founding fathers took over the airports and signed the Declaration of Independence, promising life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness to future Americans. This year, a bevy of celebrities have honored that mission by having tons of fun on vacation—and gleefully documenting it online for us all to see.

Not every star-studded Fourth of July is created equally. From the Italian Riviera to Wimbledon seats, there is no one right for the rich and famous to have a good time. While some opt to go the plebeian route of cookouts near a lake, others spare no expense to romp in far away locales.

Whether this Independence Day weekend finds you cashing in on a few days vacation or stuck at a desk dreaming of a pool, take a mental escape by snooping on some celeb getaways.

Irina Shayk

Perhaps no one is having a better—or more performative—holiday weekend than the model Irina Shayk. Though her breakup with Bradley Cooper dominated tabloid headlines earlier this summer, it has not put a damper on her Instagram game. See: Shayk's latest photo, a shot of the 33 year-old hair flipping with abandon atop a pile of logs.

Predictably, fans mentioned her newly single status in the comments section, leaving notes like, “That feeling when you're finally single again.” Happy Independence Day, indeed!

Meghan Markle

The American-born Duchess of Sussex rolled into Wimbledon to cheer on her good friend and baby shower co-host Serena Williams. Markle also used the game to catch up with old college friends from Northwestern. She stuck to the tennis competition’s all-white dress code (sort of) in a $550 linen pinstripe blazer and jeans.

Though her newborn son Archie Harrison stayed at home, she did rep the little prince with an “A” necklace. The initial also can stand for “America.” Patriotic!

Tyga

The rapper wore his American spirit on his sleeve, and collar, and pant leg—and everywhere, really in a flag printed jacket and trousers. Truly nothing says “celebrate freedom” quite like showing off your collection of SVUs.

J.Lo and A-Rod

Though J.Lo’s fist-sized engagement ring stayed out of the shot, the star and her fiancé shared a photo of their blended family, all in impressively-coordinated outfits. Alex Rodriguez wished his followers a “safe and happy” Independence Day in the caption of the photo. Thanks, A-Rod!

Kristin Cavallari

Though the former Laguna Beach star is noticeably absent from this summer’s The Hills reboot, she was very present at her July 4th party. Cavallari donned flag-printed overalls and accessories with two German shepherds while standing in front of her grill.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

America’s chosen first family shared a portrait from Porto Venere, Italy. Though the pair eschewed flag-printed clothing for florals, they gave a nod to the States through a pair of red and blue balloons artfully held by their daughter Luna.

Gayle King

From outside Rockefeller Center, King confessed she was “craving a cheeseburger AND a hot dog.” The hardworking CBS host truly deserves both.

Drew Barrymore

While many of us took the day off, Drew Barrymore was hard at work. In the caption of an Instagram video that showed the actress boogying from behind a flag-printed towel, Barrymore directed fans to a Spotify playlist she had made. Later, she shared a selfie promoting a patriotic red lipstick from her makeup line.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

“Do you think we have enough flags?” Biel captioned two photos of her family. Indeed, the flag-to-human ratio was staggering (6 to 3, by this writer’s count). The actress, who has recently lobbied against mandatory vaccinations, also shared an aerial video taken over Yellowstone National Park, where she called “Mother Nature” a “BOSS.”

Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, and JC Chasez

While Timberlake spent the day with his family, his former boy bandmates hit West Hollywood with RuPaul's Drag Race winner Yvie Oddly.

Lil Nas X

The rapper brought his festivities to London, riding a fake horse down the street as his hit song “Old Town Road” played. Just go with it.

Bethenny Frankel

The Real Housewives star got artsy, sharing a candid snap while boating in Nantucket. She hid underneath a thick velvet blanket, which is probably great sun protection.

January Jones

The Mad Men actress went full Betty Draper vintage as she cheesed from behind a polka dot tulle skirt.

Padma Lakshmi

Lakshmi’s dessert got topical, as the Top Chef host spelled “Close the Camps” out on her pie crust. She urged her followers to contact their representatives after vacation to demand they shut down the border facilities at the center of the current migrant detention crisis.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow sees your hotdog and beer, and raises you a martini at the Paris Four Seasons.