A woman has claimed she was 13 when she was drugged and raped by Sean “Diddy” Combs and another unnamed male celebrity while a female celebrity watched at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty.

The complainant, from Alabama, is one of six people who have filed civil lawsuits against the embattled rap mogul.

Although no other famous people are named in the litigation, it is the first mention of other celebrities in the growing number of criminal and civil lawsuits faced by Combs, who is being held without bail on sex trafficking and federal racketeering charges at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.

One of the latest accusers, identified only as Jane Doe, alleges she was only 13 when a limo driver invited her to attend an MTV Video Awards afterparty thrown by Combs in Manhattan on Sept. 7, 2000.

According to CNN, the woman alleges she felt drowsy after having a strange, fruity drink and went to lie down in a bedroom. She alleges that Combs and a male and a female, both reportedly famous, came into the room.

“You are ready to party,” Combs told her, according to the complaint.

CNN reports that her lawsuit alleges that the male celebrity raped her first while the others watched and then Combs raped her while the male and female looked on. She claims she fled after punching Combs in the neck and ran naked through the house looking for a way out.

Jennifer Lopez and Sean Combs attend MTV's Video Music Awards after-party at Twirl in New York City on September 7, 2000. Alamy/Alamy Stock Photo

The six lawsuits include allegations of rape, sexual assault, false imprisonment, battery, and sexual harassment at parties hosted by Combs in New York, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas between 2000 and 2022.

They are in addition to six lawsuits filed last week by Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee, who claims to represent at least 120 alleged victims of the music producer.

Combs has categorically denied all of the accusations.

“Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process,” his lawyers said in a statement. “In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone—adult or minor, man or woman.”

Combs is facing 24 civil lawsuits filed since November 2023. His former girlfriend Cassie Ventura’s additional suit was settled the day after it was lodged.

A suit by Dawn Richard, from Danity Kane, the girl group he assembled in an MTV reality show, alleges that Combs imprisoned and assaulted her and made a death threat. Combs denies the claims.