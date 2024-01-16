Diddy Drops Suit Against Liquor Giant Diageo—and Breaks Up Partnership
DISMISSED
Sean “Diddy” Combs has withdrawn his lawsuit against the liquor company Diageo, and the two have ended their partnership, The Wall Street Journal reported. Last year the music mogul, who has since been accused of sexual assault by multiple women, sued Diageo for allegedly sidelining the liquor brands he jointly owned, DeLeón tequila and Cîroc vodka, and marketing them as “urban.” The two parties released a statement announcing their severed business ties. “Sean Combs and Diageo have now agreed to resolve all disputes between them. Mr. Combs has withdrawn all of his allegations about Diageo and will voluntarily dismiss his lawsuits against Diageo with prejudice.” Diageo is now the sole owned of DeLeón and Cîroc, according to the statement.