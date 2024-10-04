Diddy Pimped Me Out as Trump and A-Listers Partied: Dancer

A former go-go dancer involved in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ alleged “freak-offs” said that Donald Trump, Diana Ross, and Paris Hilton were among the A-list celebs to attend the musician’s now-infamous parties.

Adria Sheri English, 46, made the revelation in an interview with the Daily Mail on Friday, where she also alleged that she was “pimped out” by Combs and ordered to have sex with high-profile party guests—encounters she claims were secretly recorded and held by Diddy as “blackmail.”

“He would send them in a room with me or another sex worker, record it, and then hold that over that celebrity or that influential person’s head and then basically use me,” she said. “It was like high-class temping, if you will.”

The interview comes after English filed a lawsuit against Diddy earlier this year that alleged he would drug her so she’d be more compliant to his demands at mansion parties in the Hamptons and Miami.

English emphasized that Diddy’s party attendees weren’t necessarily taking part in the so-called freak-offs. She said things got sexual in “secluded” rooms away from the main party and were kept discreet, so it is impossible to know whether regular attendees knew what was taking place.

Trump, 78, was among the guests English claimed she saw at the “main gathering,” not in the sordid bedrooms of Diddy’s mansions. The former president’s supposed attendance shouldn’t be all that surprising—he was a popular socialite in both New York and South Florida at the time, and was even photographed chatting with Diddy at a Mar-a-Lago event in 2005.

Other big names English claimed she spotted at Diddy parties included Ja Rule, Busta Rhymes, and Reverend Al Sharpton.

Diddy’s elaborate shindigs took place over a five-year period in the early 2000s. English claimed in her lawsuit that she was first hired as a dancer by Diddy in 2004 and everything appeared “legitimate,” with no sexual expectations. She was to be paid $500 per party.

That changed by her third gig, however, she told the Daily Mail. That’s when Diddy began “demanding she have sex with guests after learning about her former career as a porn actress.”

English told the paper her lawsuit against Diddy kept her from legally divulging more specifics about the freak-offs, but she claimed to have slept with “some celebrity guests” who’d re-pay Diddy in creative ways.

“He orchestrated it, he commanded it, he lined it up, he expected it, he manipulated it,” English said. “He got money and yachts and planes all around the world based on me doing these favors.”

English explained that she complied with Diddy’s demands for years because he’d promised her fame and fortune in the music industry. The dancer said she confronted Combs about this in 2009 after a sex-filled night with celebs and that he then “blackballed” her.

English is demanding damages from Diddy in her lawsuit. She’s had a few hiccups of her own in court, however, with TMZ reporting that her attorney recently motioned to withdraw from the case, “claiming Adria is giving her [the attorney] conflicting instructions that make it impossible for her to represent” English.

The ex-dancer’s lawsuit is just a single headache among many for Diddy, who’s being held at a hellish federal detention facility in Brooklyn as he awaits trial on sex trafficking charges. Those charges are on top of a growing stack of lawsuits filed or threatened against him by sexual assault accusers. He denies both the federal charges and the lawsuits.