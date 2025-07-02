Diddy Found Not Guilty of Sex Trafficking and Racketeering

A jury acquitted Sean “Diddy” Combs of the most serious charges he faced, including two counts of sex trafficking and one count of racketeering.

The music mogul was found guilty on two of the five charges he faced—both counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

The verdict is a victory for Combs, 55, who now faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison across both counts, dodging the possibility of a life sentence had he been convicted on the other charges.

Immediately after the verdict came down, Combs’ defense team began to push for his release on a $1 million bond. He has been behind bars since his arrest in September 2024.

Sean "Diddy" Combs was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering. Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

Combs celebrated when the verdict was read, putting his hands together in prayer and mouthing thank yous to the jury as they exited the courtroom, according to The New York Times.

Combs was accused of sex-trafficking by two of his former girlfriends, singer Cassie Ventura and a woman using the pseudonym Jane, both of whom testified against him during the trial.

A lawyer for Ventura, 38, told the Daily Beast in a statement that, despite the acquittals, she had “displayed unquestionable strength and brought attention to the realities of powerful men in our orbit and the misconduct that has persisted for decades without repercussion.”