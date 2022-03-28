Diddy Insists Will Smith and Chris Rock Are All Good After Oscars Slap
BEHIND THE SCENES
Sean “Diddy” Combs claimed Sunday night that Will Smith and Chris Rock are already over the shocking on-stage slap that derailed the Oscars this year. “That’s not a problem. That’s over. I can confirm that,” Diddy, 52, told Page Six at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. “It’s all love. They’re brothers.” But the pair looked like avowed enemies just hours earlier, when Smith stormed the Oscars stage to deliver a slap to the face of the comedian after he joked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair. Smith apologized for the outburst in his acceptance speech for the Best Actor award—but notably left out Rock from the mea culpa. “I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all of my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment, and I’m not crying for winning an award,” he said. “It’s not about winning an award for me; it’s about being able to shine a light on all of the people.” At the Vanity Fair party, a beaming Smith looked like he’d forgotten all about the feud as he danced and sang along to “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It” with his entourage.