Diddy Jurors Grilled on A-Listers Who May Be Part of Trial

Jury selection for Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering trial is underway. And potential jurors have been fielding questions about specific celebrities.

According to Variety, 150 potential jurors were given a list of 190 different notable people—a mix between celebrities and public figures—and asked which ones they recognized by name.

Some of the names include Sinners star Michael B. Jordan, Austin Powers star Mike Myers, rapper Kanye West, Destiny’s Child singer Michelle Williams, and more. No information about why the jurors were being asked about the names were given, however Combs is known for his celebrity connections and infamous white parties full of famous faces.

Mike Myers was photographed with his then-wife entering the Combs-hosted “Greatest Party Of All Time” at Cipriani in New York City on Aug. 29, 2002.

NEW YORK - AUGUST 29: Actor Mike Myers and his wife arrives arrive at Sean P. Diddy Combs and Guy Oseary's "The Greatest Party Of All Time" presented by RBK at Cipriani August 29, 2002 in New York City, New York. (Photo by Matthew Peyton/Getty Images) Matthew Peyton/Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan was similarly photographed at four years later at the photo exhibit event hosted by Combs on May 11, 2006.

Michael B. Jordan and mMus during Cheryl Fox Spencer A Spirit of the Soul Photo Exhibit Hosted By Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs and Crown Royal XR at The West Side Loft in New York, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage) Johnny Nunez/Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Another of the celebrities the jurors were asked about is rapper Kid Cudi, who has an obvious connection to Combs’ case in that Combs’ ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura alleged in her lawsuit against him that the then-mogul had Cudi’s car blown up as a threat when she dated him.

Yet another name reportedly on that list was singer Dawn Richards—formerly of girl-group Danity Kane, which Combs created and signed to his Bad Boy Records label—who came forward publicly to reveal she’d had “troubling interactions” with Combs during the group’s active years, in which she felt like “a piece of meat.”

More details could emerge next week when opening statements kick off the trial on May 12.

Though Combs appeared “composed and calm,” and neatly dressed as he greeted 50 of those potential jurors on Monday, he told the judge he admitted to being on edge as he asked for a two-minute bathroom break, according to the New York Post.

“I’m sorry your honor, I’m a little nervous today,” Combs reportedly said.