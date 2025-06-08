Diddy’s Lawyers Demand Judge Toss Sex Trafficking Case for Second Time in Two Weeks
Lawyers for Sean “Diddy” Combs have once again demanded that the judge in his sex trafficking case declare a mistrial. This time, the defense team is arguing that evidence presented by Bryana Bongolan, a friend of Combs’ ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, is “demonstrably false,” prejudicing the judgment of the jury. Bongolan claims she was dangled from a 17th-floor apartment in Los Angeles by Combs in 2016, but the defense team has evidence suggesting their client was in New York at the time. Defense lawyers unsuccessfully pushed for a mistrial last month over destruction of evidence. “The government knew or should have known this testimony was perjured, and that Ms. Bongolan could not possibly have been injured by Mr. Combs,” defense attorney Alexandra Shapiro wrote in a letter filed on Saturday. If granted, the trial would be terminated, and the entire case would need to be retried. Combs faces life in prison for charges of racketeering, sex trafficking by force, and transportation for purposes of prostitution. Prosecutors are expected to file a response to the mistrial claim on Monday.