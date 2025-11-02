Cheat Sheet
1
Elderly Man Survives Three Days in Ravine With Nothing But Red Wine
VINO MIRACLE
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.02.25 4:45PM EST 
Published 11.02.25 4:43PM EST 
SAINT ANASTASIE, FRANCE - APRIL 11: A view of the water level of the riverbed of the Saint-Nicolas Campagnac Bridge after the drought crisis ended with the beginning of the spring season in Saint-Anastasie, France on April 11, 2024. The Gardon River in Saint-Anastasie, located in the south of France, regained water with the arrival of spring after the drought experienced during the summer months.
Anadolu/Mohamad Salaheldin Abdelg Alsayed/Anadolu via Getty Images

A 77-year-old man fell 130 feet into a ravine while cycling back to his caravan from a supermarket in France’s mountainous Cévennes region. He survived for three days by drinking the bottles of red wine he had just bought. The ravine was located in the town of Saint-Julien-des-Points, and the cyclist ended up on the banks of the Gardon River. Rescue doctor Laurent Savath described the man’s survival as “a miracle … given the cold and the rain, with almost nothing to eat or drink,” according to CBS News. The man tried to call out to passing vehicles and was finally spotted by road workers after days of shouting on Tuesday, Oct. 28, The Independent reported. A helicopter then lifted him to safety. According to French outlet Entrevue, the pensioner sustained minor injuries and a mild case of hypothermia. “He fell into a stream several times trying to scramble back up,” Dr. Savath said, explaining that this likely caused the man’s hypothermia. “He is safe and sound,” he added.

Read it at People

2

Diddy Looks Unrecognizable in First Prison Photos

NEW LOOK
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.02.25 4:16PM EST 
Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Sean "Diddy" Combs Fulfills $1 Million Pledge To Howard University At Howard Homecoming.
Shareif Ziyadat/Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs looked weary and grayer in his first public appearance since being arrested in September 2024. The disgraced musical mogul was seen with a graying beard, dressed in a puffy jacket and orange beanie in photos obtained by TMZ of him at Fort Dix prison in New Jersey, where he was talking in the yard with other inmates. The 55-year-old music mogul requested that he be transferred to Fort Dix to serve his 50-month sentence for his conviction on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Previously, Combs was held at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, known for its “grim” conditions, but requested a transfer to the New Jersey facility to be closer to his family and participate in a drug treatment program. At MDC, Combs created a course called “Free Game With Diddy,” where he taught fellow inmates business skills. During his October sentencing, Judge Arun Subramanian told Combs, “You will have the chance to show your children and the world what real accountability and healing look like.” TMZ reports that Combs’ first assignment at the new prison is working in the laundry room, washing and drying clothes. The rapper’s lawyers filed an appeal on Wednesday seeking to reduce his sentence.

Read it at TMZ

3
Avalanche Tearing Through Italian Alps Leaves Five Dead
TRAGIC ACCIDENT
Laura Esposito 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 11.02.25 3:51PM EST 
02 November 2025, Italy, Bozen: A mountain rescue helicopter flies in search of two missing mountaineers in front of the snow-covered Ortler Mountains.after the avalanche accident in South Tyrol, the bodies of the last two missing Germans have also been found. It is now certain that a total of five mountaineers died in the accident the day before - all from Germany. Photo: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa (Photo by Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/picture alliance via Getty Images)
picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

Five tourists are dead after they were caught in an avalanche in the Italian Alps on Saturday. The five mountaineers from Germany were killed in South Tyrol, a popular region for climbers and tourists, near Cima Vertana in the Ortles mountains at an altitude of about 11,500 feet, The Independent reported. The incident occurred around 4 p.m. on Saturday. Three bodies were recovered that day, while the final victims—a man and his 17-year-old daughter—were found Sunday morning. Two men survived the avalanche and were airlifted to a nearby hospital. “They had been dragged to the lower part of the gully where the avalanche occurred,” Alpine rescue spokesman Federico Catania told the outlet. “Rescue teams are now returning to the valley, also considering the worsening weather conditions at high altitude.” Avalanches have long plagued the Italian Alps, which count among Europe’s deadliest skiing regions over the past decade, according to NPR.

Read it at The Independent

4
Inventor of Frozen Burrito Dead at 88
ICONIC CONTRIBUTION
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.02.25 2:47PM EST 
Kelly and Duane Roberts
Kelly and Duane Roberts Instagram/MissionInnHotel

Duane Roberts, credited with inventing the first frozen burrito, passed away at the age of 88 on Saturday, TMZ reported. The millionaire businessman died peacefully in his sleep. His wife, Kelly J. Roberts, remembered him as “a visionary entrepreneur, devoted husband, and a man whose heart and generosity forever shaped our family and community.” Roberts began his entrepreneurial journey at the age of 19, realizing that fast food would become a staple of the American diet while working at Butcher Boy Food Products. He went on to invent the first frozen burrito in 1956, became president of Butcher Boy, and expanded the business from a single plant with 60 workers to six plants employing 1,400 people. “With all of my various businesses, there is no way to resolve every challenge each day; it’s like being on a treadmill. But that’s what keeps you full of life,” Roberts said of his life’s work. His stepchildren are Doug Reinhardt and Casey Beau Brown, who both appeared on the reality TV series The Hills. “Together, we built a beautiful life working side by side," Roberts’s wife said in a statement, adding that he was an incredible husband, stepfather, and loving grandfather.

Read it at TMZ

5
Jennifer Lawrence Says Talking Trump Would ‘Just Add Fuel to a Fire’
NEW ADMIN, NEW ME
Adam Downer 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 11.01.25 3:54PM EDT 
American actress and film producer Jennifer Lawrence at Rome Film Fest 2025. Red Carpet Die My Love. Rome (Italy), October 20th, 2025 (Photo by Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)
Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Im

Jennifer Lawrence is feeling less certain about speaking out against Donald Trump. In an appearance on “The Interview” podcast for The New York Times, the Hunger Games star said she didn’t want to “add fuel to the fire” of the division in America being sown by the second Trump administration. Host Lulu Garcia-Navarro asked Lawrence if she wanted to continue speaking out about Trump after Lawrence penned an open letter decrying the state of country following the 2024 election. “I don’t really know if I should,” said Lawrence. “I’m just sharing my opinion on something that’s going to add fuel to a fire that’s ripping the country apart.” Later on, Lawrence wondered if speaking out against the Trump administration could turn people off from her movies. “I don’t want to start turning people off to films and to art that could change the world because they don’t like my political opinions,” she said. Though no longer keen on speaking out against Trump, Lawrence is promoting her politics through her art. Through her production company Excellent Cadaver, she funded Bread and Roses, which follows three women in Afghanistan during the 2021 Taliban offensive, and an abortion documentary called Zurawski v Texas.

Read it at The New York Times

6
Oasis Frontman Rages After Fan Fires Flare Mid-Show
FIRED UP
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.01.25 11:46AM EDT 
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 06: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO COMMERCIAL USE, NO SPECIAL INTEREST OR SINGLE ARTIST PUBLICATION USE) Liam Gallagher of Oasis performs onstage during the Oasis Live '25 World Tour at Rose Bowl Stadium on September 06, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher raged at a fan who launched a flare in the middle of the crowd at a gig in Melbourne, Australia. After the band neared the end of its song, “Champagne Supernova,” Gallagher, 53, admonished the fan, wagging his finger, saying, “That was naughty. Naughty, naughty, naughty.” But the “Wonderwall” singer took to social media after Thursday’s performance to further blast the fan. “To the massive C--- who launched that flare into the crowd last night at the gig in Melbourne you are 1 seriously f----- up individual and you will get yours trust me,” Gallagher wrote on Friday. The stadium’s roof was also closed as the flare could be seen landing in the middle of the packed mosh pit. The sold-out show in Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium was Oasis’ second of three scheduled performances at the venue. It remains unclear how the fan snuck the flares past security, which reportedly checked bags, or if there were any injuries. The band’s 2025 reunion tour kicked off in July, marking their first live gig in 16 years — after breaking up in 2009 due to the Gallagher brothers having a falling out.

7
‘America’s Mayor’ Cosplays as Hated Tyrant
COLUMBUS DAY
William Vaillancourt 

Reporter

Published 11.01.25 12:38AM EDT 
Rudy Giuliani
X/RudyGiuliani

Rudy Giuliani spent his Halloween night as Christopher Columbus—but only somewhat, since his impression still had very Giuliani-esque criticisms of Joe Biden, George Soros, and the “dirty” people who don’t want his statue up any more. Giuliani, 81, opened his Friday broadcast of America’s Mayor Live in what looked like period-appropriate garb, with a world map in the background. “I am very appreciative of the mayor because he supports my statues,” his version of the Italian explorer said, likening those who feel the opposite to flat-earthers. Giuliani’s Columbus, holding up a beach ball globe, accused them of being paid by Soros. He also took issue with Biden’s use of the autopen. The former president “never signed his name,” he griped. Giuliani and his assistant, Maria Ryan—dressed as Spain’s Queen Isabella I—had nothing negative to say about Columbus, whom African historian Basil Davidson called the “father of the slave trade,” and whose rule in the Caribbean another expert said resulted in the “genocide” of the native population.

8
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Reveals Devastating Family Tragedy
AT PEACE
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 10.31.25 2:38PM EDT 
Published 10.31.25 1:55PM EDT 
Ryan Seacrest with father Gary, sister Meredith and mother Connie (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)
Ryan Seacrest with father Gary, sister Meredith and mother Connie (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage) Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Ryan Seacrest announced the death of his father, Gary Lee Seacrest, who tragically passed away aged 81 following a battle with cancer. “It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that my loving father peacefully passed away earlier this week,” the American Idol host captioned a series of Instagram photos of him and the Seacrest family posing with Gary. “My mom, sister and I have peace knowing he is in a better place and free of any pain or suffering. We are heartbroken. He was a devoted husband for 56 years, an incredible Papa to Flora, and my best friend. Dad you will live in our hearts forever. I love you. Ryan,” he added. During Friday’s episode of his podcast, On Air With Ryan Seacrest, the host admitted his father had “been sick for a long time,” following an admission in July that he had been battling prostate cancer. “It’s so vivid in my mind... but as he said without much strength or energy that he loved us and that he was going to miss us,” he said of his father’s final moments. After telling his son to take care of his mother, Seacrest said “literally a few seconds later he closed his eyes and said, ‘I’ve got to go. He knew. He was at peace.”

Read it at The Independent

9
CBS Sucks Up to Trump After Handing Him $16M
KISS A** AND MAKE UP
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 10.31.25 8:45PM EDT 
Donald Trump on 60 Minutes
NEW YORK - OCTOBER 25: Still frames from the 60 MINUTES hour on Sunday Oct. 25, 2020 with the presidential candidates that in Nielsen Fast National ratings drew the most viewers to the CBS News magazine since March 25, 2020. The traditional pre-election edition of 60 MINUTES caused headlines before its broadcast when President Trump broke an agreement with 60 MINUTES and released the video of his interview Thursday on Facebook. Pictured: President Donald Trump during his interview with 60 Minutes correspondent Lesley Stahl. Screen grab. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images) CBS via Getty Images

President Donald Trump sat for an interview with 60 Minutes’ Norah O’Donnell on Friday, signaling a change in the president’s relationship with CBS News, which had previously been marred by a contentious lawsuit. Semafor reported that O’Donnell flew to Florida, where the interview was recorded, on Thursday in order to prepare. The interview was previously set to be recorded in New York. After Trump sued the network in October 2024 over a 60 Minutes interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris, claiming that CBS had deceptively edited the interview to “tip the scales in favor of the Democratic party,” parent company Paramount settled with the president to the tune of $16 million in July. The president later boasted that the deal would be worth more once pro-Trump advertising on various Paramount-owned networks was factored in. Paramount, which merged with Trump ally David Ellison’s Skydance Media earlier this year, recently made waves by installing The Free Press’ Bari Weiss as editor-in-chief. Since taking up the role, CBS News has seen significant layoffs, with at least one producer claiming that producers of color were targeted for layoffs while their white counterparts were moved elsewhere in the company.

Read it at Semafor

10
Couple Behind Grammy-Winning Band Announce Separation After 22 Years
FIRE GOES OUT
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.31.25 12:35PM EDT 
Published 10.31.25 12:10PM EDT 
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 14: Win Butler and Régine Chassagne of Arcade Fire perform on stage during their 'Don't Think About Pink Elephant' world tour at The Royal Albert Hall on May 14, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gus Stewart/Redferns)
Gus Stewart/Redferns

The couple behind the Grammy-winning band Arcade Fire announced they’re separating after 22 years of marriage. Win Butler, 45, and Régine Chassagne, 49, posted the news on Thursday to the band’s Instagram page. The couple, who wed in 2003, are co-founders and vocalists of the indie rock band from Canada. “After a long and loving marriage, Win & Régine have decided to separate,” the post read. “They continue to love, admire and support each other as they co-parent their son.” The couple’s son was born in 2013. They affirmed that “their bond as creative soulmates will endure” and that they will see their fans “on tour soon.” Also, the statement said the pair’s work for Chassagne’s charity, KANPE, in Haiti will also continue. Comments on the post were turned off. The couple’s split comes three years after multiple people accused Butler of sexual misconduct in a Pitchfork report. He denied the allegations but admitted to having affairs. “While these relationships were all consensual, I am very sorry to anyone who I have hurt with my behavior,” he told Pitchfork in a statement. Chassagne stood by Butler, calling him her “soulmate.”

Read it at The Daily Mail

Trending Now