Diddy Pays Sting $5K a Day for Sampling ‘Every Breath You Take’
Every step Diddy takes, every single day, the rapper and mogul pays iconic The Police rocker Sting $5,000, he tweeted on Tuesday, amending the sum of $2,000 that Sting had divulged on The Breakfast Club morning show a few years ago. Diddy owes Sting such a huge debt because, when he sampled the band’s iconic 1983 hit “Every Breath You Take” for his tribute to The Notorious B.I.G., “I’ll Be Missing You,” he neglected to clear the sample with Sting, and the oversight has proven to cost him, in perpetuity. But there’s no beef: “We are very good friends now,” Sting told The Breakfast Club.