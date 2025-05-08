Crime & Justice

Diddy Prosecutors Can’t Find Key Witness as Trial Begins

MIA

The accuser planned to expose her real name during the trial.

Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Sean "Diddy" Combs
Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ prosecutors are having trouble contacting a key witness for the trial, who they now say “may not show up,” according to the New York Post.

The accuser, one of five witnesses set to testify, “does not live locally” and the prosecution is also having trouble reaching her lawyer. Four other witnesses include Combs’ ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, and three Jane Doe’s.

Diddy Looks Unrecognizable in Courtroom as Trial BeginsBAD BOY
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 21: Sean "Diddy" Combs speaks during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall on September 21, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Congressional Black Caucus Foundation)

Just a week before going MIA, the missing witness, dubbed “Victim-3,” was motivated enough to tell the courts that she would reveal her real name during the trial, dropping the pseudonym she’d been using.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Cassie Ventura attend the 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination' Costume Institute Gala 2018 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, New York on Monday, May 7, 2018. (Laura Thompson / New York Daily News via Getty Images)
Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Cassie Ventura attend the 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination' Costume Institute Gala 2018 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, New York on Monday, May 7, 2018. (Laura Thompson / New York Daily News via Getty Images) Laura Thompson / New York Daily News via Getty Images

Though Ventura’s testimony is a key component to the prosecution’s case, Victim-3’s account would establish a long-term pattern of abuse by Combs, as she was set to reveal “very personal and explosive details,” and testify that the disgraced rapper “sexually exploited” her for decades.

Now, the prosecution’s attorneys say they “do not know whether she intends to appear.” Her attorney is hard to reach on account of “personal issues.”

Diddy Judge Rips Lawyer Over ‘Six-Pack of White Women’ Jibe‘OUTRAGEOUS’
Isabel van Brugen
Sean "Diddy" Combs in Atlanta, Georgia.

The potential setback comes as Combs’ trial for sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution charges wraps up its jury selection and prepares to kick off its opening statements on Monday May 12. Combs turned down a plea deal just before trial that could have saved him some jail time. He faces life in prison if he is convicted.

The former mogul spent months in prison following his September arrest, after he was denied bail three times on suspicion his release would pose a “high risk” for “witness tampering.”

Pudgy Diddy Takes Notes on the Jurors Who Could Condemn HimPUFFED UP
Michael Daly
U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian interviews potential jurors as Sean "Diddy" Combs sits with his legal team, at the start of his sex trafficking trial in New York City, New York, U.S., May 5, 2025 in this courtroom sketch.

A court filing ahead of the trial accused Combs of using jailhouse communications to influence witnesses— including requesting authorized-contact family members and defense counsel to add other unauthorized individuals to three-way calls and using other inmates’ phone access codes.

For now, the prosecution may have to go forward without its star witness, which may detract from the strength of its case. The team has until the end of the week to confirm her appearance at trial.

Eboni Boykin-Patterson

Eboni Boykin-Patterson

Entertainment Reporter

EB_hyphenate

eboni.boykin-patterson@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
WorldNew Pope Leo XIV Bashed JD Vance on Twitter Just Weeks Ago
David Gardner
MediaLawrence O’Donnell Mocks Trump Getting ‘Humiliated’ Without Realizing It
Tom Sanders
PoliticsCast of Trump’s Favorite Musical to Boycott Kennedy Center
Erkki Forster
WorldFirst American Elected Pope
Staff
PoliticsDozens of GOP Rebels Start Civil War Over Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’
Emell Derra Adolphus