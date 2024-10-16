Diddy Put Son’s UCLA Coach in Headlock During Brawl: New Docs

Beleaguered Bad Boy Records founder Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs once put a member of his son’s coaching staff at UCLA in a headlock, the Los Angeles Times reported on Tuesday citing documents from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. Diddy was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after the widely publicized brawl with a former UCLA coach took place at the Acosta Athletic Training Complex in 2015, but the record producer never faced criminal charges. The charge evaluation worksheet obtained by the Times alleges Diddy put one staff member in a headlock and briefly choked an intern during the fight. The two were left with “minor scratches,” according to the documents. Diddy also allegedly swung a kettlebell at a staffer, according to reports from 2015. Diddy was referred to the City Attorney’s Office for possible misdemeanor charges, but instead he was handled by an informal city attorney’s hearing, the office told the Times. No further details about the hearing were made public. At the time, Diddy insisted the fight was in self-defense. “Two different prosecutorial agencies looked at it and both declined to prosecute,” the mogul’s former lawyer told the Times.