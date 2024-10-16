Crime & Justice

Diddy Put Son’s UCLA Coach in Headlock During Brawl: New Docs

LOCKER ROOM FIGHT

Newly released documents offer new details about the hip hop mogul’s fight with a UCLA coaching staff member in 2015.

Zachary Folk
Zachary Folk 

Freelance Reporter

Diddy.
Shareif Ziyadat/Getty

Beleaguered Bad Boy Records founder Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs once put a member of his son’s coaching staff at UCLA in a headlock, the Los Angeles Times reported on Tuesday citing documents from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. Diddy was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after the widely publicized brawl with a former UCLA coach took place at the Acosta Athletic Training Complex in 2015, but the record producer never faced criminal charges. The charge evaluation worksheet obtained by the Times alleges Diddy put one staff member in a headlock and briefly choked an intern during the fight. The two were left with “minor scratches,” according to the documents. Diddy also allegedly swung a kettlebell at a staffer, according to reports from 2015. Diddy was referred to the City Attorney’s Office for possible misdemeanor charges, but instead he was handled by an informal city attorney’s hearing, the office told the Times. No further details about the hearing were made public. At the time, Diddy insisted the fight was in self-defense. “Two different prosecutorial agencies looked at it and both declined to prosecute,” the mogul’s former lawyer told the Times.

Zachary Folk

Zachary Folk

Freelance Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now

media

Fox News’ Bret Baier Whines About Harris After Bad-Tempered Interview

William Vaillancourt,
Matt Young,
Brett Bachman
politics

Trump Gushes Over ‘Fair’ Bret Baier After Fox News Kamala Harris Interview

Matt Young
Politics

Donald Trump Cancels Second Mainstream Interview in Days

Mary Ann Akers
entertainment

Diddy Spiked Baby Oil With Date Rape Drug: Accuser’s Lawyer

Tom Sykes,
Martha Mercer
politics

Harris Shuts Down Bret Baier as He Plays the MAGA Hits

Zachary Folk,
Brett Bachman