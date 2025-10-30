Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Diddy Relocates to New Prison for 50-Month Sentence

NO WAY OUT
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.30.25 5:05PM EDT 
Diddy
Sean "Diddy" Combs in Atlanta in 2023. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been relocated to a federal prison to serve out the rest of his four-year sentence for transportation to engage in prostitution. The disgraced music mogul, 55, arrived Thursday at FCI Fort Dix, a low-security federal prison in New Jersey. Combs is currently 14 months into a 50-month sentence after his highly publicized sex trafficking trial ended in two convictions for transportation for the purposes of prostitution. However, the former rapper was acquitted of the most serious charges against him, including racketeering and sex trafficking, which could have carried a sentence of up to 15 years in prison. Before this week, Combs was held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where a judge agreed to count his year in jail awaiting trial as time served toward his sentence. However, Combs’ defense attorneys, who are appealing his conviction, requested that he be moved to the New Jersey facility to participate in a drug treatment program offered there. Though Combs’ release is currently set for May 2028, he could shave up to a year off of his sentence by successfully completing Fort Dix’s 9-12-month substance abuse treatment. In another effort to shorten his prison time, the music producer’s legal team has also filed a motion to speed up his appeals process, arguing that under a standard timeline, the rapper could finish out his sentence before facing the court again. FCI Fort Dix was previously home to Martin Shkreli, the pharma bro convicted of securities fraud and Kwame Kilpatrick, the former mayor of Detroit who was convicted on corruption charges.

Read it at https://abcnews.go.com/US/sean-diddy-combs-seeks-expedited-appeal/story?id=127005944

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Trump Attacks ‘Ugly’ Enemy in Air Force One Tantrum
‘LOWLIFE’
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 10.30.25 12:28PM EDT 
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to journalists aboard Air Force One
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

President Donald Trump threw a nighttime mid-air social media hissy fit on his way home from Asia, attacking a political enemy. Trump’s typed tantrum aboard Air Force One slammed a rival he called “ugly,” and a “lowlife.” It included a link to a Just the News webpage discussing a probe launched in 2022. At the center of the lengthy article is a former Special Counsel for the DoJ, Jack Smith, who led the investigation into alleged efforts to subvert the 2020 election’s results. “He is a CRIMINAL AND SHOULD BE IN JAIL,” Trump raged from the presidential airplane. “A MAJOR LOWLIFE AND FAILURE. An ugly person, both inside and out! I beat him badly, and love watching him squirm now.” AF1 touched down in Anchorage, Alaska, at 3.11 a.m to refuel, according to the BBC. That means Trump posted the message at around 6 a.m. local time. That’s around 11 p.m. in South Korea, where he departed from after ending his tour of Asia. Smith said in an interview with University College London on Oct. 14 that politics hadn’t played a part in the investigation.

Truth Social post
Truth Social
Read it at Truth Social

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Womanizer’s New Dual Stimulator Promises Next-Level Blended Orgasms
DOUBLE THE PLEASURE
Scouted Staff
Updated 10.23.25 4:07PM EDT 
Published 10.23.25 4:04PM EDT 
Womanizer Next Duo
Womanizer.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re looking for a way to level up cuffing season this fall, consider your search over. Womanizer’s new Next Duo is here to heat things up—whether you’re flying solo or spending the season with your S.O.

The dual stimulator features the brand’s next-gen 3D Pleasure Air technology combined with deep G-spot vibrations, all engineered to deliver blended orgasms (that’s clitoral and vaginal stimulation happening at the same time). “Blended orgasms are unique because they activate different nerve pathways simultaneously,” explains Elisabeth Neumann, Sexologist and Head of User Research at Womanizer. “The outer clitoris and the vagina send signals through partly separate pleasure routes to the brain. This parallel activation leads to overlapping but distinct patterns of arousal. Many people describe the resulting sensations as deeper, longer-lasting, and more full-body than those from single-point stimulation.”

Womanizer Next Duo Dual Stimulator
See At Womanizer

Womanizer is calling the Next Duo its most innovative product yet—and testers agree. In trials, 97 percent of participants said they were more likely to reach a blended orgasm with the Next Duo than with any other toy. Even better, 91 percent reported feeling happier, more relaxed, and less stressed afterward.

Considering that some studies show orgasms release endorphins and lower cortisol, think of this as your new go-to for pleasure and stress relief. After all, fall and winter are the perfect time to invest in your sexual wellness routine—and the Next Duo might just become the highlight of cuffing season.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
NBA Player, 20, Puts League Debut on Hold to Battle Cancer
FIGHTING SPIRIT
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.30.25 3:39PM EDT 
Nikola Topic #44 of the Oklahoma City Thunder poses for a portrait.
Joshua Gateley/Getty Images

Oklahoma City Thunder player, Nikola Topic, has been diagnosed with testicular cancer, the team’s manager said Thursday. The 20-year-old guard, who was the No. 12 pick in the 2024 draft, will delay his debut in the league to undergo chemotherapy treatment. The team’s general manager, Sam Presti, told reporters that Topic’s doctors are “extremely positive” about his treatment. Presti said that Topic was diagnosed after he underwent a biopsy procedure at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston in early October. He did not want the news of his diagnosis to be shared with the public before he started his treatment. “Our only expectations for him are to focus on this,” Presti said. While the player has been training and working out, the team’s administration said they are “not putting any time length or expectations” on the start of his NBA debut. The Serbian player has had a rough start to his basketball career, as he was not able to play last season due to a torn ACL.

Read it at ESPN

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Marlene Dietrich’s Actress Daughter Dies at 100
HOLLYWOOD LEGACIES
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.30.25 11:28AM EDT 
Actress Maria Riva pictured smoking a cigarette.
Pictorial Parade/Getty Images

Maria Riva, the daughter of famous actress Marlene Dietrich, has died at 100, just before her 101st birthday on Dec. 13. The actress died of natural causes in her sleep at her son’s New Mexico residence on Oct. 29. Riva, a two-time best actress Emmy nominee, was the daughter of Dietrich and director Rudolf Sieber. The couple had a high-profile affair, later ending their romance but remaining friends. After her mother’s death from kidney failure in 1992, Riva published a biography recounting their tumultuous relationship. “I don’t use the word ‘mother’ for Dietrich,” she told People in 1993; explaining that the word “implies love shown to one person,” which she believed did not fit Dietrich. She described her as cold and self-centered. Despite their rocky bond, Riva co-authored a book honoring her mother with unseen photos and Dietrich’s poetry. As a child, she didn’t attend school because her mother wanted her nearby, wearing a uniform labeled “attendant to Miss Marlene Dietrich.” Living in her mother’s shadow, she befriended celebrities like Rosemary Kennedy and began acting in her mother’s films. After a brief marriage to Dean Goodman at 18, she moved to New York to teach at Fordham University, later marrying William Riva and raising four sons.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

These Flavored Pouches Are an Alternative to Vaping—Save 20%
POUCH PERFECT
AD BY FRE
Published 10.30.25 12:04AM EDT 
Three friends sitting together and smiling indoors; one person in a red striped shirt hands a small round tin to another wearing a cap, while a man in a denim jacket sits between them.
FRE

Traditional smoking and vaping can be messy, undesirable, and inconvenient. What if you don’t have a lighter or your vape isn’t charged? FRE nicotine pouches are designed to free both new and seasoned users from those everyday frustrations. Discreet and with zero tobacco, these pouches use Pre-Primed® moisture locking technology for instant flavor and satisfaction. In a special offer for Daily Beast readers, FRE is offering 20% off. Simply use the code DAILYBEAST at checkout.

Mint Nicotine Pouches
Price reflects 20% discount
Buy At FRE$20

One of FRE’s most popular picks, FRE Mint delivers high-quality nicotine with a crisp, refreshing flavor. Each five-can roll has 100 pouches and offers a broad spectrum of strengths from 3mg to 15mg.

Watermelon Nicotine Pouches
Price reflects 20% discount
Buy At FRE$20

Recently, FRE debuted a new flavor: watermelon. Juicy, sweet, refreshing, and smooth, this new pouch has quickly established itself as a fan favorite. Like the mint pouches, these are also available in five-can rolls and multiple strengths.

Mega Pack + Premium Tin Bundle
Price reflects 20% discount
Buy At FRE$40

For the true enthusiast, this bundle is right up your alley. It pairs a 100-count Mega Pack (available in mint, wintergreen, lush, sweet, original, or watermelon) and one of FRE’s Premium Travel Tins— designed for durability and on-the-go convenience. The tin keeps your pouches secure, fresh, and ready to use wherever you go.

Warning: This product contains nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive chemical. You must be 21 or older to purchase this product.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Flight Grounded for Four Hours After Attendants Have Epic Meltdown
FIGHT OR FLIGHT
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 10.30.25 12:21PM EDT 
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 21, 2017: A United Airlines Airbus passenger jet taxis at LaGuardia Airport in New York, New York. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 21, 2017: A United Airlines Airbus passenger jet taxis at LaGuardia Airport in New York, New York. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images) Robert Alexander/Getty Images

An argument between two United Airlines attendants escalated to such an extent that it grounded the entire flight, leaving passengers stranded for more than four hours. The incident occurred aboard United Flight UA-2138, which was scheduled to depart from Des Moines International Airport at 11:26 a.m. on Monday and arrive at Chicago O’Hare around 90 minutes later. However, instead of taking off, passengers were deplaned after sitting on the tarmac for nearly two hours, as a heated argument between crew members had become too intense to continue. According to an internal flight record, the cause of the delay was a “disagreement” between two flight attendants, although the memo didn’t specify the reason behind their multi-hour meltdown. Eventually, United’s airport management intervened and pulled the entire crew from the Airbus A320, which was forced to locate and assign a replacement crew to operate the flight at short notice. The aircraft finally departed from Des Moines at 3:24 p.m. and arrived in Chicago at 5:09 p.m., resulting in a total delay of four hours and twelve minutes.

Read it at Paddle Your Own Kanoo

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Fired CBS Staffer Says Only White Producers Survived ‘Bloodbath’ Layoffs
WHITEWASH
Janna Brancolini
Updated 10.30.25 12:12PM EDT 
Published 10.30.25 11:58AM EDT 
The Free Press' Honestly with Bari Weiss (pictured) hosts Senator Ted Cruz presented by Uber and X on January 18, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Uber, X and The Free Press

A Black producer who worked for a CBS News show that was canceled on Wednesday said that every producer on his team who was laid off is a person of color, whereas the white producers are being reassigned within the company. Trey Sherman had worked since February as a full-time associate producer at the streaming show CBS Evening News Plus. He was fired Wednesday after the network’s new anti-woke editor in chief, Bari Weiss, announced CBS was canceling several shows, axing its race and culture unit, and laying off dozens of staff members. Sherman said in a video posted to TikTok that he had asked if it was possible to be relocated within the network despite his show being canceled. He was told that his bosses had advocated to keep him and his colleagues at the network, but that it hadn’t been possible. “It wasn’t until I went downstairs, thinking me and all of my colleagues had been laid off, that I found out it was only people of color,” he said. The Daily Beast has reached out to both Sherman and CBS News for comment.

A screenshot from an Instagram story by Trey Sherman saying every producer on his team who was laid off is a person of color.
Screenshot/Instagram/Trey Sherman

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Friend Reveals How 66-Year-Old Wife of Buzz Aldrin, 95, Died
SHOCK DEATH
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.30.25 12:14PM EDT 
Buzz Aldrin and Anca Faur in 2019.
Buzz Aldrin and Anca Faur in 2019. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight

Anca Faur, Buzz Aldrin’s fourth wife, died on Tuesday from a rare and aggressive form of cancer at the age of 66. Bobby Charles, who attended the couple’s wedding two years ago, confirmed Anca’s battle with cancer to People. She died alongside Aldrin and her son, Vlad Ghenciu, according to the Faur and Aldrin families’ Facebook. Faur, a well-accomplished engineer, married Aldrin just two years ago after meeting at a work event in 2017. Aldrin, the second astronaut to walk on the moon, said, “I am so fortunate to have found and married the love of my life.” He continued, “She brought joy to everything we did together. I will miss her dearly.” Faur was an accomplished scientist, completing a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh. She also held the title of Executive Vice President of Buzz Aldrin Ventures. In addition, she served as treasurer for the California Hydrogen Business Council and had a nearly 20-year career at Johnson Matthey, a chemical and sustainable technology provider. Aldrin was first married to Joan Archer from 1954-1974, with the couple having three children, James, Janice and Andrew. He then married his second wife, Beverly Van Zile, from 1975 to 1978 and his third wife, Lois Driggs Cannon, from 1988 to 2013.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Star Dies at 42
‘GONE BUT NEVER WILL BE FORGOTTEN’
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 10.30.25 1:34AM EDT 
Alex Burrall, Lawrence Hilton-Jackson, Floyd Roger Myers Jr
Los Angeles, CA - 1992: (L-R) Alex Burrall, Lawrence Hilton-Jackson, Floyd Roger Myers Jr promotional photo for the ABC tv mini-series 'The Jacksons: An American Dream'. (Photo by Steve Fenn /American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images) (Photo by Walt Disney Television Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images) Walt Disney Television Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Former child actor Floyd Roger Myers Jr. has died at the age of 42, TMZ reports. Myers’s mother, Renee Trice, told TMZ that he died at home on Wednesday morning after suffering a heart attack, having had three other heart attacks over the past three years. Myers made his onscreen debut in 1992, playing Young Will in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He went on to play Marlon Jackson in the limited ABC series The Jacksons: An American Dream, appearing alongside Angela Bassett, Billy Dee Williams and Vanessa Williams. Myers’s final acting role was in 2000, in the WB soap Young Americans. Since leaving Hollywood, he had co-founded the Fellaship Mens Group, a nonprofit dedicated to men’s mental health. The group paid tribute to Myers in an Instagram post, writing, “RIP to our good brother @rocwonder one of our co founders. Gone but never will be forgotten. The mission will continue in your honor. Next men’s meeting will be one for the books like we talked about! Love you bro, rest easy, big bro will take it from here.”

Read it at Deadline

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Skip the Booze—Not the Buzz—With These Cannabis Essentials
SOBER OCTOBER
Scouted Staff
Published 10.17.25 4:42PM EDT 
TribeTokes THCA pre-rolls case and pre-roll in front of a nature background
TribeTokes

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

We’re a little over halfway through Sober October, the viral 31-day challenge that prompts participants to reset and reassess their relationship with alcohol. Whether you’re actively participating in the challenge, more generally rethinking how drinking fits into your life, or just curious about alternative ways to unwind and socialize, TribeTokes has exactly what you need.

TribeTokes epitomizes the idea of “California sober,” a lifestyle that avoids alcohol and hard substances but keeps cannabis in the mix. Its products are formulated to help offer similar perks to booze—mood elevation, stress relief, sleep support—without negative effects like hangovers, empty calories, or liver overload. Not sure where to start? Try these standout picks from the brand’s selection.

Delta 8 THC Tincture
See At TribeTokes

This Delta-8 THC tincture essentially serves as the bitters of the cannabis world. Just add a few drops to your favorite mocktail, sparkling water, or other non-alcoholic drink, and it’ll transform into a subtly potent beverage that will keep you buzzy and socializing without slurring through your conversations.

Live Rosin Watermelon Gummies
See At TribeTokes

TribeTokes bills these gummies as “the champagne of cannabis,” and its nickname is certainly earned. Leveraging live rosin—a top-shelf cannabis extract—these juicy watermelon gummies will elevate your night while keeping you headache-free.

THCA Mini Pre-Rolls
See At TribeTokes

If you enjoy a good smoke but are less into the idea of passing around a joint at a party (germ alert!), these THCA mini pre-rolls are perfectly portioned for individual use. Pick between three strains to match your mood: Tropicana Cherry (Sativa) for social situations, Blue Dream (Hybrid) for a creative spark, and Jealous (Indica) for when it’s time to activate your wind-down mode.

Whether you’re into edibles, tinctures, or joints, TribeToke’s clean cannabis products will not disappoint.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Jesse Eisenberg Reveals He is Donating His Kidney to a Stranger
KINDNESS OF STRANGERS
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 10.30.25 1:09PM EDT 
Jesse Eisenberg.
Jesse Eisenberg. NBC/Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I

Jesse Eisenberg has revealed he plans to donate one of his kidneys to a stranger, telling an interviewer the decision was a “no-brainer.” Speaking on the Today show, the Oscar-nominated actor, 42, said he had always been a regular blood donor and felt it was time to take the next step. “I’m actually donating my kidney in six weeks,” he told the host. “I really am. I don’t know why. I got bitten by the blood donation bug. I’m doing an altruistic donation mid-December. I’m so excited to do it.” An altruistic donation is when a person donates their kidney to somebody with advanced kidney disease, whom they don’t personally know. “It’s essentially risk-free and so needed,” Eisenberg said in a separate interview. “I think people will realize that it’s a no-brainer, if you have the time and the inclination.” There is currently a shortage of organ donors in the U.S., with around 90,000 people on the waiting list for a kidney transplant. Eisenberg also spoke of his love of blood donation, telling interviewer Craig Melvin, “I just have so much blood in me, and I feel like I should spill it. I really like doing it, and I don’t know why.”

Read it at NBC

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Lily Allen’s Ex Not Featured in ‘Stranger Things’ Final Trailer
HOW STRANGE...
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 10.30.25 12:36PM EDT 
Lily Allen and David Harbour attend the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Violent Night" at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 29, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Stranger Things star David Harbour, the ex-husband of British pop star Lilly Allen, is conspicuously absent for almost the entirety of the Netflix show’s new trailer ahead of its much-anticipated final season. Harbour, who plays fan favorite police chief Jim Hopper, is only seen in a couple of blink-and-you-miss-it moments, while almost all other major, and even some minor, characters make a more prominent appearance during the three-minute teaser, noted the Daily Mail. Harbour’s absence from the Stranger Things promotion arrives after the 50-year-old’s personal life has been on full display due to the release of Allen’s new album. West End Girl, which has already garnered millions of streams online, is a brutal tell-all detailing how the couple’s relationship fell apart, alluding to Harbour having multiple affairs that went beyond their agreement for an open relationship. The album, Allen’s first in seven years, dropped as the first part of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things becomes available to stream on Netflix on November 26. While Hopper barely features in the final trailer, other main characters, such as Winona Ryder’s Joyce Byers and Maya Hawke’s Robin Buckley, also have only fleeting appearances.

Read it at Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now