Diddy Relocates to New Prison for 50-Month Sentence
NO WAY OUT
Sean “Diddy” Combs has been relocated to a federal prison to serve out the rest of his four-year sentence for transportation to engage in prostitution. The disgraced music mogul, 55, arrived Thursday at FCI Fort Dix, a low-security federal prison in New Jersey. Combs is currently 14 months into a 50-month sentence after his highly publicized sex trafficking trial ended in two convictions for transportation for the purposes of prostitution. However, the former rapper was acquitted of the most serious charges against him, including racketeering and sex trafficking, which could have carried a sentence of up to 15 years in prison. Before this week, Combs was held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where a judge agreed to count his year in jail awaiting trial as time served toward his sentence. However, Combs’ defense attorneys, who are appealing his conviction, requested that he be moved to the New Jersey facility to participate in a drug treatment program offered there. Though Combs’ release is currently set for May 2028, he could shave up to a year off of his sentence by successfully completing Fort Dix’s 9-12-month substance abuse treatment. In another effort to shorten his prison time, the music producer’s legal team has also filed a motion to speed up his appeals process, arguing that under a standard timeline, the rapper could finish out his sentence before facing the court again. FCI Fort Dix was previously home to Martin Shkreli, the pharma bro convicted of securities fraud and Kwame Kilpatrick, the former mayor of Detroit who was convicted on corruption charges.