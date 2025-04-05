Diddy Responds to Latest Round of Criminal Charges
Sean “Diddy” Combs hit out at the Department of Justice on Friday, following a fresh batch of criminal indictments, arguing that prosecutors are invading his “private sex life.” Combs has been charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage a woman in prostitution as well as fraud and using force or coercion to compel a woman to engage in sex acts. A spokesperson for Combs said of the latest indictments, “These are not new allegations or new accusers. These are the same individuals, former long-term girlfriends, who were involved in consensual relationships. This was their private sex life, defined by consent, not coercion.” Combs’ trial is set to begin on May 12, and he is currently being held in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center after being denied bail multiple times, with a judge citing “very serious concerns” at the prospect of granting him bail. Combs, who faces life in prison if convicted on all counts, has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT