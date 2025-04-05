Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Diddy Responds to Latest Round of Criminal Charges

DIDDY VS THE DOJ
Catherine Bouris
Published 04.04.25 9:47PM EDT 
Sean Combs
Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs hit out at the Department of Justice on Friday, following a fresh batch of criminal indictments, arguing that prosecutors are invading his “private sex life.” Combs has been charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage a woman in prostitution as well as fraud and using force or coercion to compel a woman to engage in sex acts. A spokesperson for Combs said of the latest indictments, “These are not new allegations or new accusers. These are the same individuals, former long-term girlfriends, who were involved in consensual relationships. This was their private sex life, defined by consent, not coercion.” Combs’ trial is set to begin on May 12, and he is currently being held in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center after being denied bail multiple times, with a judge citing “very serious concerns” at the prospect of granting him bail. Combs, who faces life in prison if convicted on all counts, has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Read it at Deadline

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Trump Decimates Massive Fund Reserved for Teachers
BORED OF EDUCATION
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.04.25 7:09PM EDT 
Trump
Trump Kent Nishimura/Kent Nishimura/REUTERS

SCOTUS is giving Trump the go-ahead to cancel $65 million worth of education grants linked to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts. MAGA won the 5-4 ruling that allowed them to terminate the grants. The high court’s decision upended the efforts of a federal judge in Boston who temporarily blocked the administration for canceling the grants, which go toward teacher-training programs in eight Democratic-led states and aimed to support people from historically marginalized communities. Chief Justice John Roberts and the court’s three liberal justices dissented from the ruling. The case only involved the 104 grants in question but in total, the Department of Education has canceled about $600 million in teacher training grants since Trump took office. SCOTUS’ move comes as Trump aims to slash university grants and use the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to axe federal agencies. Although several judges have thwarted the president’s advances, the recent SCOTUS ruling marks a significant and first-time win in Trump’s second term and furthers his efforts to dismantle the Education Department.

Read it at NBC

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Say Goodbye to Scrubbing (and Chemicals) With This Eco-Friendly Toilet Bowl Cleaner
NO S**T
Scouted Staff
Published 03.31.25 4:26PM EDT 
Krazy Klean Chemical-Free Toilet Cleaner
Krazy Klean

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Every adult knows that cleaning the toilet bowl is a necessary chore, but that doesn’t make the task any less unpleasant. Instead of easing the burden, most common toilet bowl cleaners tend to make the process feel even more hasslesome, repugnant, and potentially unsafe thanks to a surge of chemicals. Luckily, Krazy Klean has an eco-friendly cleaning solution to help make toilet cleaning suck so much less.

Krazy Klean’s chemical-free water treatment works like a standard toilet cleaner on autopilot. All you have to do is drop it into your toilet tank, and it will keep your bowl clean—no scrubbing needed. Here’s how it works: Water is full of sticky minerals which tend to latch onto toilet bowls, leading to a buildup of rust, limescale, and hard water stains. Krazy Klean uses magnetic fields to alter the structure of minerals in the water to prevent them from sticking. In other words, instead of removing stains, Krazy Klean helps ensure they don’t even develop in the first place.

Krazy Klean Pro — 4 pack
Buy At Krazy Klean$124

This innovative cleaning solution is so effective that the brand offers a ten-year warranty and 100 percent money-back guarantee. In fact, according to the brand, Krazy Klean toilets can go a full decade without needing to be scrubbed. Yes, really.

Beyond making your bathroom upkeep easier, Krazy Klean also helps make your home safer, which is a plus for anyone looking to reduce chemicals and air pollutants in their homes. The brand’s mission is to reduce the amount of unsafe chemicals in our water. Traditional toilet cleaners can be unsafe for pets, kids, and adults, and they may have adverse effects on the water supply, making Krazy Klean’s chemical-free, non-toxic solution a much better option for anyone concerned about the planet. Grab yours today; you can help make an impact, one flush at a time.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Former NFL Linebacker Dean Wells Dead at 54
RIP
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.04.25 6:25PM EDT 
Linebacker Dean Wells #95 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on during a game against the San Diego Chargers.
Todd Warshaw/Getty Images

Ex-NFL linebacker Dean Wells has died at age 54 following a two-year fight with cancer. The Carolina Panthers, his team for three seasons, announced in a statement Friday that Wells had passed away Thursday morning. He was diagnosed with leukemia in 2023 and received a bone marrow transplant last May. Wells began his NFL career in 1993, when he was drafted in the fourth round by the Seattle Seahawks, where he started primarily as a middle linebacker. Wells, who started in 49 games, led his team with 107 tackles in 1996 and 92 in 1997, according to The Seattle Times. He was a free agent when he signed with the Panthers in 1999 and briefly joined the New England Patriots in 2002, retiring before ever playing a game for the team. Wells still holds a University of Kentucky record for most sacks in a single game—five against Indiana in 1992, according to The Seattle Times. Last year, he went public with his battle against cancer in order to raise awareness about acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL), a fast-moving cancer of the blood and bone marrow. He encouraged people to donate blood, join the bone marrow registry, and give to cancer research initiatives.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Eminem Is a Grandpa as Daughter Honors Him With Baby Name
LIL SLIM SHADY
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.04.25 5:23PM EDT 
Published 04.04.25 4:33PM EDT 
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Eminem performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Eminem performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Eminem is officially a grandpa. The Grammy award-winning “Slim Shady” rapper’s daughter Hailie Jade Scott, 29, welcomed her first child with husband Evan McClintock on March 14, according to a celebratory Instagram post on Friday. Scott shared a photo of her baby boy dressed in a light blue hooded sweater and revealed his name to be “Elliot Marshall McClintock,” an ode to her father’s real name, Marshall Bruce Mathers III. “Happy due date//3 weeks earthside little e 🤍,” Scott added in her caption. The 52-year-old rapper shares three daughters with his ex-wife, Kim Scott: Hailie, Alaina Mathers, 31, and Stevie Mathers, 22. Hailie Jade Scott is the couple’s sole biological child, with Eminem adopting Alaina from Kim’s sister in the 2000s and Stevie in 2005 from Kim’s prior relationship. Eminem announced that his daughter was expecting her first child with McClintock back in October in his music video for Temporary (feat. Skylar Grey). The video includes the moment Scott told him of her pregnancy, and he is seen sobbing before walking her down the aisle for her wedding.

Read it at Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This Customizable Underwear Bundle Is the Price of a Single Designer Pair
UNDIES IN A BUNCH
Jake Tapleshay 

Creative Strategy Lead

Published 03.27.25 3:11PM EDT 
PSD Underwear Bundle in solid and patterned fabrics.
PSD

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Do you remember how old your underwear is? If not, it might be time for an upgrade. The problem is that the best designs are expensive, and the best bundles include pairs you’d never wear. That’s where the PSD Bundle Builder excels. The easy-to-use tool lets you choose a variety of designs, from cool to casual, for less than a single designer pair.

PSD was created by two college students who “could only afford one pair of Calvin Klein underwear to wear out on Friday nights.” To flip that script, they created a company that makes unique, comfortable, and affordable underwear.

PSD Bundle Builder
20-35% off
Shop At PSD$85

Free Returns | Free Shipping

The brand built notoriety after Stevie Johnson (Buffalo Bills) scored a touchdown, lifted his shirt, and showed off the PSD logo.

The Bundle Builder is simple. You can choose any four to eight items and get 20 to 35 percent off each pair. That means you can combine men’s and women’s pairs, cotton and cool mesh, and any patterns that speak to you. It combines flexibility with PSD’s premium quality. The result is a shockingly novel shopping experience that makes buying new underwear easy and (dare we say) a little fun.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Netflix Star, 43, in Induced Coma and ‘Fighting for His Life’
HORRIFIC
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.04.25 3:28PM EDT 
Manuel Masalva.
Manuel Masalva. Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Netflix’s Manuel Masalva, 43, is in a induced coma following a bacterial infection. The Narcos: Mexico actor “was the victim of a very aggressive bacterium” after contracting the illness on vacation, according to his friend, Mario Morán. “My brother is fighting for his life away from home,” he said in his TikTok. “I want to ask for your support in this difficult moment.” A GoFundMe has been made for the actor who is in serious condition, raising more than $50,000 so far from over 800 donors to support his recovery and expenses. An update on Thursday thanked donors during this “difficult time” for Masalva and his family. The post also said that the star is on antibiotics as his family and friends wait for him to improve. Just two weeks ago, Masalva posted photos of himself on vacation in the Philippines, although it is unclear if that was the location he contracted the infection.

Read it at Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Olivia Munn Blasts Lauren Sánchez’s All-Female Space Flight
NOT IMPRESSED
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Updated 04.04.25 4:29PM EDT 
Published 04.04.25 2:21PM EDT 

Olivia Munn is not impressed with Lauren Sánchez’s “gluttonous” all-female space flight, she said during a Thursday appearance on Today. “I know this is not the cool thing to say, but there are so many other things that are so important in the world right now. What are you guys going to do up in space?” she said. “And by the way, why do you need to tell us about it? You know? Just go up there, have a good time, come on down.” She also guffawed at the money the highly publicized event will cost. “It’s so much money to go to space. There’s a lot of people who can’t even afford eggs.” When Jenna Bush-Hager told her they were “going in glam‚” Munn was even more taken aback. “They said this out loud?” She added, “What’s the point? I think it’s a bit gluttonous.” The point of space exploration is to “further our knowledge and to help mankind,” Munn argued, asking “What are they gonna do up there that has made it better for us down here?” Sánchez will be accompanied by Katy Perry, Gayle King, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, movie producer Kerianne Flynn, and activist Amanda Nguyen on April 14 for the 11-minute space expedition on her husband Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Trump Rages as China Strikes Back With Major Trade War Retaliation
ESCALATING
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 04.04.25 10:41AM EDT 
Published 04.04.25 10:38AM EDT 
Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Marine One at the White House on March 21, 2025 in Washington, D.C.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Donald Trump fired off a furious response to the news that China is retaliating to his trade war by slapping 34 percent tariffs on all goods imported from the U.S. “CHINA PLAYED IT WRONG, THEY PANICKED - THE ONE THING THEY CANNOT AFFORD TO DO!” the president posted on his Truth Social platform Friday morning. China’s Ministry of Commerce said its tariffs would go into effect on April 10—the day after Trump’s 34 percent tariffs on Chinese imports to the U.S. will take hold. Beijing denounced Trump’s measures as “a typical unilateral bullying move” by the U.S. government and said the move “does not comply with the rules of international trade and seriously damages the legitimate rights and interest of China.” The chaos in global markets continued Friday as Trump’s trade war spiraled, with the S&P 500 plunging 2.5 percent in early trading. The slide comes after the benchmark U.S. index on Thursday saw its worst single-day loss since the COVID pandemic in 2020.

Read it at The New York Times

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
The Beckham Clan Has a New Family Feud
BROTHERLY BEEF
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.04.25 12:53PM EDT 
Brooklyn and Romeo Beckham.
Brooklyn and Romeo Beckham. The Daily Beast/Getty

English football legend David Beckham’s sons Romeo, 22, and Brooklyn, 26, are feuding over drama years in the making, sources connected to the family told TMZ. Brooklyn, who married billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz in 2022, is reportedly suspicious about Romeo’s girlfriend, model Kim Turnbull—with whom Brooklyn had a “romantic connection” several years ago. Tensions escalated after Romeo made his relationship with Kim public in November, leading the brothers to refuse to be in the same place at the same time. Brooklyn was noticeably absent from David’s 50th birthday bash on Wednesday, where Romeo posted a photo of the Beckham clan with the caption, “Family is everything, love you all.” Despite Brooklyn’s concerns about Kim, David and his wife, former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, have welcomed her into the family. They were spotted alongside Romeo and Kim at a soccer game in Los Angeles this week. Sources said Brooklyn and Nicola were not invited, even though they are based in Los Angeles.

Read it at TMZ

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

The AI-Powered Bike Is Engineered to Give You the Most Effective Workout in the Shortest Time Possible
RIDE ON
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 04.01.25 2:54PM EDT 
Carol Bike
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Carol Bike.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re looking to revamp your at-home fitness lineup ahead of summer 2025 (it’s only a couple of months away!) and don’t have hours to commit to exercising each day, allow us to introduce you to the game-changing Carol Bike. The science-backed and AI-powered fitness bike is engineered to give you maximum results in the shortest time possible—and by the shortest time, we mean as little as five minutes. Yes, really. In fact, according to the brand, the Carol Bike is “proven to deliver double the health and fitness benefits in 90 percent less time compared to regular cardio.”

Not only is it a huge time-saver, but the Carol Bike is also designed to be personalized to the rider’s individual fitness levels, goals, and preferences, making the workouts easy to follow, time-efficient, and super effective. It’s suitable for all ages and fitness levels, so whether you’re a cardio king or new to exercising, the Carol Bike will be your ultimate fitness sidekick this spring and beyond.

Carol Bike
See At

Free Returns | Free Shipping

So how can you get superior health and fitness benefits in 90 percent less time compared to regular cardio? Carol’s AI and Reduced Exertion HIIT (REHIT) technology optimizes the workout to your ability and fitness level, so every second matters—and no time is wasted. The personalized, optimal resistance levels are automatically adjusted as you work out, at precisely the right time, making the most efficient workouts easy to follow.

Carol Bike is designed to maximize training efficiency, with the shortest, most effective workouts, backed by science. And new rider-inspired features that give riders more flexibility to exercise their way,” says Ulrich Dempfle, CEO & Co-Founder of Carol. You can try the Carol Bike for yourself risk-free for 100 days, and the brand offers free shipping (seven to 10 business days) in the U.S and 0 percent financing options. Ride on!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
WATCH: Bill Murray Goes Viral for Lashing Out at Pushy Fan
LOST IN TRANSLATION
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.04.25 9:48AM EDT 
TikTok
TikTok TikTok

Actor Bill Murray berated a pushy fan for walking into him inside a New York City movie theater. In a now viral clip on TikTok, the 74-year-old is seen confronting an unidentified fan by pointing his finger in their face at the Lincoln Square AMC on March 27. “You attack me like that again, I’ll step on your foot,” Murray says pointedly moments after the fan walking behind the Groundhog Day actor collides into him. Security was quick to intervene and escort the visibly irked Murray away while he accused the fan of “physical assault.” “Don’t do it again,” the actor spat repeatedly as he waved his finger at the instantly apologetic fan. The Ghostbusters actor was at the movie theater for a special Q&A presentation for his latest film with Naomi Watts, The Friend. The confrontation sparked social media conversations, as fans rushed to the comments section to pick sides—many concluding that Murray may have overreacted.“You got your foot nudged in a crowd and called it assault? Be serious,” a person wrote. However, some praised the actor for standing his ground. “Bill Murray isn’t perfect, but everyone that I have known that has met him has had nothing but awesome things to say. Also, Bill is from the south side of Chicago…. So he ain’t no punk,” a fan noted.

Read it at TikTok

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Landmine-Sniffing Rat Sets Guinness World Record
SAVINGS LIVES
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.04.25 3:01PM EDT 
Published 04.04.25 2:22PM EDT 
A rat sniffs for landmines.
Taylor Weidman/Getty Images

A bomb-detecting rat has smashed a world record by sniffing out more than 100 landmines in Cambodia. Since his deployment in 2021, Ronin, a giant African pouched rat, has sniffed out 109 landmines and 15 other unexploded war remnants, according to the nonprofit APOPO. “His exceptional accomplishments have earned him the Guinness World Records title most landmines detected by a rat‚” the nonprofit announced Friday, which coincides with World Rat Day. Ronin surpassed the previous record set by “legendary” rat Magawa, who tracked down 71 landmines and 38 unexploded objects in five years of service. APOPO trains rats to detect chemicals in the mines and other weapons left behind from Cambodia’s decades-long civil war, which ended in 1998. The organization’s 104 active rodents play a crucial life-saving role in a country where nearly 20,000 people have been killed by leftover war remnants since 1979. At five-years-old, Ronin may have a couple more years of his meaningful detection work ahead of him, the charity said.

Read it at Raw Story

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now
Interviews‘The Pitt’: Noah Wyle Breaks Down the Saddest Scene of the Series
Emma Fraser
Hot TakesWhy Is There So Much ‘White Lotus’ Backlash Happening?
Kevin Fallon
CelebrityWoody Harrelson Reveals Why He Quit ‘The White Lotus’—And It Wasn’t About Money
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
CelebrityA-List Actor Turned Down ‘White Lotus’—And More Casting Secrets Revealed
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
CelebrityMeghan McCain Fires Shot at ‘White Lotus’ Star for ‘Showing Her T**s’
Liam Archacki