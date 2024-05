In a video posted to social media on Sunday morning, Diddy claimed to “take full responsibility” for his actions in the disturbing video that showed him beating his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a violent fit of rage in 2016.

“I was fucked up,” Diddy said in the video posted to his Instagram account, before adding, “I’m sorry.”

“I mean, I hit rock bottom. I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video.”