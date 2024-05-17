‘God Help Us All’: 50 Cent Shares Reaction to Diddy Assault Video

Rapper 50 Cent weighed in on the latest development in the Sean “Diddy” Combs saga this week, as newly released video footage showed Diddy brutally assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie. Sharing the graphic footage to both Twitter and Instagram, 50 Cent added his two cents: “Now I’m sure puffy didn’t do it, he is innocent this proves nothing! This is what his lawyers are gonna say, God help us all.”

The overtly sarcastic response come after months of the “In Da Club” rapper taunting Diddy online, as multiple lawsuits accused him of abuse and assault. Last year, 50 Cent announced he was working on a documentary about the allegations against Diddy and vowed to donate the doc’s proceeds to Diddy’s alleged victims. Yet however admirable those intentions sound, 50 hasn’t resisted discussing the project with a quip or two for his own amusement. “This is gonna break records when this drops,” he tweeted about the project in March, along with a fan poster with the title called Diddy Do It?

When Combs’ homes were raided by authorities in March, 50 Cent added some jabs then too, tweeting “Now it’s not Diddy do it, it’s Diddy done 🤷🏽‍♂ they don’t come like that unless they got a case.” That was after months of social media provocations that even dragged in Jay-Z, who 50 joked had stopped “answering his phone” for Diddy, as the scandal unfolded.

The beef between the two men goes back years, as 50 had claimed Diddy was involved with the murders of both Biggie and Tupac in 2006 diss track, “The Bomb.” The dislike festered, at least on 50’s end, as he made multiple comments about Diddy’s sexuality in the years that followed. The barrage of accusations against Diddy seemingly gave 50 all the incentive he needed to release a full frontal campaign against him.

Although, things got a little too close to home later on, when 50 Cent’s ex-girlfriend Daphne Joy was named in one of the lawsuits against Diddy, which alleged that she was a sex worker. 50 Cent shared his reaction to the news on Instagram, writing the caption, “I didn’t know you was a sex worker. 👀you little sex worker.LOL.” Joy fired back at 50, with whom she shares a 12-year-old son, alleging that he’d abused and even raped her during their relationship.

50 firmly denied those allegations to Page Six, alleged that Joy’s claims were to make him look bad as he sough sole custody of their son and ultimately filed a defamation lawsuit against her that is currently working its way through the courts.

Even as his own family drama has become intertwined with Diddy, 50 doesn’t show any signs of easing up on the embattled mogul anytime soon.