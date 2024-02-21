Diddy Fires Back at Gang Rape Lawsuit: ‘Entirely Fictional’

In new court documents filed this week, attorneys for rapper and music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs denied claims made in a lawsuit last year that Combs gang-raped a 17-year-old girl.

Combs “never participated in, witnessed, or was or is presently aware of any misconduct, sexual or otherwise, relating to plaintiff in any circumstance whatsoever,” his legal response reads, according to documents obtained by The Daily Beast.

The allegations against Combs are “entirely fictional,” the response continues, and Combs “denies causing any damage to Plaintiff.”

The original lawsuit, which was the fourth sexual assault suit filed against Combs last year, accuses the mogul of gang-raping a then-17-year-old high school student in 2003. The suit includes photos of the plaintiff posing with Combs, but his attorneys argued this week that the photos could have been doctored or taken out of context.

The plaintiff, referred to only as “Ms. Doe” in her lawsuit, alleges that Combs, music executive Harve Pierre, and another unnamed defendant “sex trafficked” her and plied her with drugs and alcohol before raping her in Combs’ studio’s bathroom. The accuser said the alleged incident has led to “significant emotional distress and feelings of shame that have plagued her life and personal relationships for 20 years.”

“The absence of evidence materially impacts defendant’s ability to defend against essential aspects of plaintiff’s claims,” attorneys for Combs said this week, with regards to the gang-rape accusation. “Witness identification, availability, and recollections are likely compromised due to the substantial passage of time since the alleged incident.”

Meanwhile, the accuser’s attorney, Douglas Wigdor, told The Daily Beast in a statement: “The deeply troubling allegations against the defendants by multiple women speak for themselves. The ridiculous claim that the photos are somehow fake and the law at issue is unconstitutional are nothing more than desperate attempts to conjure a defense where none exists.”

In 2023, Combs was hit with four lawsuits filed within the span of two months. He was accused of raping and beating his ex-partner Cassie, drugging and raping a then-college student, and raping a Jane Doe with fellow R&B star Aaron Hall.

Shortly after the first three lawsuits became public, Combs stepped down as the chairman of Revolt.