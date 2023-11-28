Diddy Out as Revolt Chairman Amid Multiple Sexual Assault Allegations

Sean “Diddy” Combs stepped down as the chairman of Revolt, the music-oriented media brand he helped found a decade ago, after he was accused of rape in three separate lawsuits this month.

The temporary move was confirmed to Variety by Combs’ representatives.

“Sean Combs has stepped down from his position as chairman of Revolt,” a statement on the network’s Instagram page reads. “While Mr. Combs has previously had no operational or day-to-day role in the business, this decision helps to ensure that Revolt remains steadfastly focused on our mission to create meaningful content for the culture and amplify the voices of all Black people throughout this country and the African diaspora.”

Earlier this month, R&B singer Cassie accused Combs of a decade of rape and abuse in a lawsuit, before settling with Combs a day later. Combs made no admission of wrongdoing.

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support,” Cassie said in a statement after the settlement.

Another woman, Joi Dickerson-Neal, accused Combs of drugging and raping her in 1991. That lawsuit, filed in the Manhattan Supreme Court, alleged that Combs “videotaped his crime and distributed the tape to others in the music industry, causing severe harm to Ms. Dickerson-Neal’s reputation, career prospects, and emotional well-being.”

A lawyer for Combs told The Daily Beast that Dickerson-Neal’s suit was “purely a money grab and nothing more.”

On Friday, a third woman accused both Combs and R&B Star Aaron Hall of raping her over 30 years ago in a lawsuit filed in New York Supreme Court.

Combs and Andy Schuon co-founded Revolt in 2013; it was not clear how long Combs would step aside for.