Diddy Sells Majority Stake in Revolt Media Brand
NO MORE EMPIRE
Sean “Diddy” Combs has sold his majority stake in Revolt, the music media company he co-founded in 2013, The New York Times reported. “One hundred percent of Sean Combs’s shares have been redeemed and retired,” Detavio Samuels, Revolt’s chief executive, told the Times. “He is no longer chairman. He is no longer on the board. He has no shares, no equity in Revolt. We have completely separated and dissociated from each other.” Combs temporarily stepped down as Revolt chairman in November after being accused of rape in three lawsuits; the first by his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. To date, seven sexual assault lawsuits have now been filed against Combs in less than a year. Surveillance footage showing Combs beating Ventura in a hotel room hallway was made public by CNN last month. “We are deeply saddened and disturbed by the recent video circulation of our former chairman, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs,” Revolt employees said in a statement following the release of the footage.