Diddy Slapped With Yet Another Lawsuit Alleging ‘Horrific Rape’
‘RUIN HER LIFE’
Sean “Diddy” Combs’ month from hell got even worse Tuesday after a TMZ report revealed he’d been accused of “horrific rape” by an ex-employee. The accuser, Thalia Graves, claimed in a lawsuit that she was 25 when Combs and his friend, Joseph Sherman, handed her a drug-laced drink that caused her to lose consciousness in 2001. Graves alleged that she woke up to find herself bound and restrained, unable to escape an ensuing assault by the two men. Graves said she kept silent about the alleged assault for decades in fear that Combs would use his power to “ruin her life” if she spoke out. Instead, TMZ’s report said she quietly dealt with trauma that saw her consider suicide and required “extensive psychological treatment.” TMZ reported that Graves’ horror reached new levels in November when she learned that her alleged rape had been recorded by Combs and shown “to multiple men in an effort to publicly degrade her and humiliate her and her boyfriend.” Graves is now seeking damages from the disgraced musician, who’s currently being held without bail in a Brooklyn jail.