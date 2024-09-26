Diddy ‘Very Eager to Tell His Story’ in Court, Lawyer Says
‘STORY OF HEARTBREAK’
The allegations in a federal indictment against Sean “Diddy” Combs can only be described as inhumane—but his lawyer Marc Agnifilo says the rapper is “eager” to tell his own “human story.” In a new TMZ documentary, Agnifilo says Diddy, who was denied bail after pleading not guilty to running a sex trafficking and racketeering scheme, is ready to take the witness stand. “I don’t know that I could keep him off the stand,” the lawyer says. “I think he is very eager to tell his story. And I think he will tell every part of his story.” Agnifilo, who has represented the likes of NXIVM cult leader Keith Raniere, went as far as suggesting that Diddy deserved sympathy. “He has a story that I think only he can tell in the way he can tell it, in real time,” he said. “It’s a human story. It’s a story of love. It’s a story of hurt. It’s a story of heartbreak. When he describes that relationship, the word he uses more than any other word is heartbreak. He was heartbroken.”