Diddy’s 55th Birthday Menu Behind Bars Revealed

1
The One Celeb Endorsement for Harris That ‘Disappointed’ Trump
AMERICA’S SWEETHEART
Matt Wilstein 

Senior Editor

Published 11.04.24 12:48PM EST 
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 04: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump takes the stage during a campaign rally at the J.S. Dorton Arena on November 04, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. With one day left before the general election, Trump is campaigning for re-election in the battleground states of North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Michigan. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Of the many celebrity endorsement for Kamala Harris, there is one that Donald Trump admitted hurts him most. “I’m so disappointed at Julia Roberts,” Trump said on Fox & Friends over the weekend, referring to the ad the actress narrated in which she implicitly urges women to vote for Harris even if their husbands are voting for Trump. “In the one place in America where women still have a right to choose, you can vote any way you want and no one will ever know,” Roberts says in the ad. “She‘s going to look back on that and she’s going to cringe,” Trump predicted. “I mean, it doesn’t say much for her relationship... Can you imagine a wife not telling a husband who she’s voting for? Did you ever hear anything like that? Even if you had a horrible—if you had a bad relationship, you’re gonna tell your husband.” The ad that so clearly got under Trump’s skin ends with Roberts telling women, “Remember, what happens in the booth, stays in the booth. Vote Harris-Walz.”

Read it at Daily Mail

2
Mysterious ‘Little Golden Mushroom’ Honors Trump’s Anatomy
VERY BIG AND NORMAL
Janna Brancolini
Published 11.04.24 1:20PM EST 
Pictured, Trump statue that appeared Nov. 4, 2024, in Donald J. Trump State Park in Yorktown Heights, New York. Attached to the top of the statue was a golden mushroom, also attached was a plaque.
Courtesy of Linda Pine

A mysterious statue commemorating Donald Trump’s “tiny golden mushroom” has appeared in upstate New York. Tucked into a bucolic corner of Donald J. Trump State Park in Yorktown Heights, the statue is a clear nod to Stormy Daniels’ famous description of the size and shape of Trump’s manhood. “The Very Large Donald Trump Monument” has a wide, tiered base about eight feet tall with a decorated column drum at the top. Perched atop the column is a golden mushroom so small it’s barely visible when you step back to behold the statue as a whole. “This giant pillar pays tribute to President Trump. As you can see this is a very large monument. Definitely the largest,” reads an accompanying plaque. It goes on to describe how Daniels “slandered” Trump by saying his “monument” was “smaller than average” and resembled a mushroom. “The circumstances surrounding her statements have been verified by a New York State Court of Law. This towering monument stands in defiance of these false statements so that we may all bear witness to the truth of this giant, very normal monument,” the plaque concludes. Its creator, who remains unknown, put candles and votive mushrooms around the base. Trump is famously obsessed with size, whether it be crowds or genitalia. He was awed by Arnold Palmer’s anatomy, and nothing sends him over the edge quite like Kamala Harris drawing a bigger crowd.

3
Teen in Trump Shirt Charged With Punching Elderly Harris Fan at Women’s March
‘ANTAGONIZING’
Sean Craig
Published 11.04.24 11:24AM EST 
A sign reads “Women Don’t Forget” at a Women’s March gathering in 2020.
Barbara Alper/Getty Images

A 17-year-old Florida boy—dressed in a T-shirt with an image of former President Donald Trump giving the finger—was arrested Saturday for punching a 70-year-old woman at a women’s march rally in support of Vice President Kamala Harris. Kathleen Tomasko, the alleged victim, told Treasure Coast Newspapers that four adolescent “Trumpers” had showed up at the event in Stuart, “going back and forth and antagonizing people.” She said she wasn’t involved in the exchanges, while a witness told the newspaper group that the 17-year-old struck Tomasko in the stomach unprovoked after he walked away from another altercation. Local police said he was charged with battery of a person over 65. “He punched me in the gut and knocked me on the ground, and I fell back and hit the ground,” Tomasko told Treasure Coast. “Thank goodness the two ladies were behind me so I didn’t hit my head.”

Read it at Treasure Coast Newspapers

4

Diddy’s 55th Birthday Menu Behind Bars Revealed

CARB HEAVY
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.04.24 12:41PM EST 
Published 11.04.24 12:37PM EST 
Sean “Diddy” Combs attends the 2nd Annual The Black Ball: Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas Birthday Celebration at Fox Theater on June 1, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia.
Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Diddy’s days of lavish birthday bashes are over. The disgraced rapper, who was arrested in September on sex trafficking and sexual assault charges, is spending his 55th birthday Monday in prison with a pared-down menu. The New York Post confirmed with the Federal Bureau of Prisons that Diddy started the day with biscuits and gravy, potatoes, bread, and oatmeal. For lunch, he could have cheese pizza, Italian pasta salad, and green beans. He was set to finish off the day with either chicken or tofu fried rice with black beans and carrots. It’s likely Diddy, who is reportedly sharing a “dormitory-style” room in prison with fallen FTX crypto king Sam Bankman-Fried, isn’t too happy with his choices: His attorney said the food is “the roughest part” of prison. Diddy is held in the notorious Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn awaiting his trial, which begins May 5, 2025. He has denied all the allegations against him.

Read it at New York Post

5
Stats Guru Nate Silver Reveals Which Candidate Has Momentum in Final Push
LAST CALL
Sean Craig
Published 11.04.24 12:24PM EST 
Nate Silver appears on Crooked Media's What a Day podcast.
Crooked Media

Nate Silver said the campaign is closing with the winds at the sails of Vice President Kamala Harris. Last month, the statistician and blogger wrote a New York Times op-ed saying the race was essentially a toss-up, but his “gut” feeling was that former president Donald Trump will win the election. In an appearance on Crooked Media’s What a Day podcast, he stood by his assessment that Harris has a “50/50 shot.” “But we’re going into the last week where if any candidate has the momentum it’s Harris and not Trump,” he added. “In the New York Times polls, people who have decided in the past week, they go for eight points by Harris.” Silver noted last minute voters breaking for Harris could be thanks to Trump’s toxic Madison Square Garden rally, where a racist comedian insulted Puerto Rico, Hulk Hogan spit at the mention of Harris’ name, a sanitation worker called her the “Antichrist,” and Tucker Carlson mocked her race—something so crazy, even by Trump standards, not even the Oracle of Des Moines Ann Selzer could have predicted it.

Read it at Crooked Media

6
Mark Zuckerberg’s Nuclear-Powered AI Plan Ruined by Bees
BUZZKILL
Dan Ladden-Hall 

Breaking News Editor

Published 11.04.24 10:58AM EST 
Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta saw plans for a new AI data center fall through in part because a rare species of bee was found on land where the data center would be built, according to a report.
Laure Andrillon/Reuters

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta saw plans for a new AI data center fall through in part because a rare species of bee was found on land where the data center would be built, according to a report. Sources told the Financial Times that Zuckerberg was hoping to reach a deal with a nuclear power plant operator to provide electricity for the proposed data center, but the deal was hit with a series of complications, including regulatory environmental challenges. At a Meta all-hands meeting last week, Zuckerberg said a rare bee species discovery on land next to a power plant where the data center would have been constructed would have added complications for the project, according to the report. Several tech giants including Google and Amazon have recently inked deals with nuclear power plant operators to provide the vast amounts of electricity required for the development and use of AI models. Microsoft announced in September that it would aim to meet some of its AI energy needs using a reactor at the Three Mile Island plant—the site of the worst nuclear accident in American history.

Read it at Financial Times

7
Ben Affleck Heaps Praise on J.Lo Amid Messy Divorce
KEEPING IT PROFESSIONAL
Janna Brancolini
Published 11.04.24 12:01PM EST 
Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez may be going through an extremely messy divorce, but the glummest guy in Hollywood had nothing but nice things to say about his estranged wife’s acting in her new film “Unstoppable.” Based on the true story of Anthony Robles, a collegiate wrestling champion who was born with one leg, Lopez has been earning some of the best reviews of her career for her portrayal as Robles’ beleaguered but determined mother. “Jennifer is spectacular,” Affleck—who is one of the film’s producers—told Entertainment Tonight. The film is “rooted in the passion of really talented artists,” with an all-star cast that includes Jharrel Jerome, Don Cheadle, Bobby Cannavale and Michael Peña, Affleck added. He even smiled just the slightest bit while talking about the real-life Robles appearing in the film. “It’s another one that we’re really, really proud of,” he said of “Unstoppable.” Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck in August after just two years of marriage. They had previously been engaged from 2002 to 2004, and this time around, Lopez poured $20 million of her own money into a “cinematic odyssey” about her search for love. After the relationship ended, Lopez discussed the whole saga with Interview magazine, while Affleck has made a point of letting his tense cigarette breaks speak for themselves. But during the Entertainment Tonight conversation, he didn’t miss a beat while complimenting his ex. “We believed in the right people,” he said.

Read it at Entertainment Tonight

8
‘Holy S**t’: Coldplay Star Chris Martin Falls Through Stage Trap Door
TROUBLE
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Updated 11.03.24 11:13PM EST 
Published 11.03.24 9:11PM EST 
Chris Martin of Coldplay performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on October 08, 2024 in New York City.
Chris Martin of Coldplay performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. Marleen Moise/Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Coldplay singer Chris Martin took a serious tumble on stage during a concert in Melbourne Sunday night when he fell through a trap door. Footage posted to social media shows Martin chatting with the crowd at Marvel Stadium. As he walks backward, events workers below the trap door can be seen attempting to raise their hands to stop Martin’s fall. As the singer continues to talk, he falls into the hole, though his entry does appear to be helped by the workers below. The audience can be heard gasping in shock, though Martin quickly recovers and jumps back on stage. “That’s uh, not planned, thank you for catching me, so much. Thank you guys, holy shit.” According to The Guardian, Martin said afterwards that he had “the jitters,” but carried on. “Yeah I’m OK, thank you,” Martin told a crew member.

Read it at The Guardian

9
Trump Mocks Mitch McConnell for Endorsing Him, Then Forgets Where He Is
INSPIRING
Dan Ladden-Hall 

Breaking News Editor

Published 11.04.24 6:54AM EST 
Donald Trump appeared to forget which state he was in during a rally in Kingston, North Carolina, just after mocking Mitch McConnell for endorsing him.
Donald Trump appeared to forget which state he was in during a rally in Kingston, North Carolina, just after mocking Mitch McConnell for endorsing him. Brian Snyder/Reuters

Donald Trump appeared to be feeling the strain of a busy campaign schedule Sunday, apparently forgetting which state he was in during one of his speeches. During a rally in Kinston, North Carolina, the former president said he hoped “we get rid of Mitch McConnell pretty soon,” mocking the Senate minority leader for having endorsed him back in March. “Can you believe he endorsed me?” Trump said with a chuckle. “Boy, that must have been a painful day in his life!” Trump then followed up the insult by saying there are still “great Republicans” running for office. “You have one of the best of all right here: David McCormick,” he told the North Carolina crowd, referring to the Senate candidate running in Pennsylvania—where Trump had been earlier in the day. “Where’s David?” Trump continued. “Is he around someplace? You know we just left him—he’s a great guy.”

10
Conservative Texas Megachurch Pastor Backs Harris in Last-Minute Op-Ed
CHARACTER COUNTS
Zachary Folk 

Freelance Reporter

Updated 11.03.24 10:51PM EST 
Published 11.03.24 9:16PM EST 
Dwight McKissic
Dwight McKissic, pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church, in Arlington, Texas, wrote an op-ed supporting the Democratic nominee. LM Otero/AP Images

A pro-life senior pastor of a Baptist megachurch in Texas came out in support of Vice President Kamala Harris in a new op-ed over the weekend. Wm. Dwight McKissic Sr., the senior pastor for a reported 3,000 congregants at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Arlington, condemned former President Donald Trump’s character and his conduct during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. “The party I knew and loved would have never chosen as its nominee the adulterous, childish, habitually lying and criminally convicted Donald Trump,” McKissic wrote, while praising the Democratic nominee as a “person of good character.” McKissic said his positions on marriage equality and abortion have not changed—he still supports Texas’ constitutional ban on gay marriage, and as well as “protecting life in the womb.” However, McKissic said that because neither party supports his positions on social issues, he will instead “vote based on the character of the candidates.” The statement wasn’t a complete surprise—McKissic has already endorsed Harris on social media, and spoke on an “Evangelicals for Harris” Zoom call in August alongside other Christian leaders. It’s also not the first time he has endorsed a Democrat for president. In 2016, he wrote a blog post in support of Hilary Clinton, again citing his issues with Trump’s character.

Read it at MSNBC

