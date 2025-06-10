Diddy’s Deeply Disturbing Favorite TV Show Revealed in Court
Sean “Diddy” Combs had a particular show he enjoyed watching most after his “hotel nights” with his ex “Jane,” an alleged victim of Combs testifying against him in his federal sex trafficking case under a pseudonym. “Jane” alleged during her testimony Tuesday that Combs loved to watch Dateline after his alleged “freak-offs,” the elaborate sex performances with male escorts that Combs is accused of coercing “Jane” and his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura into. Combs is ironically now the subject of the true crime TV show, as its most recent episode, “Sean Combs on Trial,” aired on May 11. Combs would watch his “favorite” show, “Jane” testified, as she tucked him in after the sexual encounters, at which time she’d bathe him, rub his feet, and cuddle with him until he fell asleep watching the crime series. “Jane” told the court that those moments made her feel “loved” by Combs, despite the grueling sexual experiences she described with escorts she says Combs frequently requested join them during their secret meetups. “That was truly the only reason why I endured these nights, so that at the end I could just have the love and affection with my partner,” she testified, per The New York Post.