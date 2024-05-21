Diddy’s Ex Breaks Silence on Cassie Abuse Video

Misa Hylton, the mother of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ son Justin, has spoken out about the disturbing video footage that shows her ex physically abusing Cassie Ventura.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Hylton, a stylist and fashion designer who dated Diddy in the early ’90s, wrote that she was “heartbroken” for Ventura.

Hylton shared her message along with photos of all seven of Combs’ children—including their 30-year-old son Justin—as she reflected on how the video reminded her of her own experience. Hylton didn’t specify whether the “trauma” she experienced was at the hands of Combs or someone else, but wrote, “I know exactly how [Ventura] feels.”

“I am heartbroken that Cassie must relive the horror of her abuse, and my heart goes out to her,” Hylton shared, adding that “through my empathy, it has triggered my own trauma.”

Referring to the photos of Combs’ children, Hylton wrote, “These young people were raised by women that want the best for them—we put God and education first and have always been united in our mutual effort to support their dreams.”

Diddy also shares a son with Sarah Chapman, a daughter with Dana Tran, and four children, including twin daughters, with model Kim Porter, who died of pneumonia in 2018. Hylton wrote that the women all supported each other’s children as co-parents, particularly after Porter’s death. “Two of the youngest do not have their mother here and it has been our duty to support them,” she wrote.

Hylton concluded that Diddy “needs help” and she is “praying that he truly does the personal work and receives it.”