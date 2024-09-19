Diddy’s First Meal in Notorious Brooklyn Prison Revealed
CAN I SPEAK TO THE CHEF?
Sean “Diddy” Combs will remain locked up in Brooklyn federal jail as he awaits trial over allegations of sex trafficking–and it appears the food offerings are far less lavish than what the “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper may be used to. According to the New York Post, who obtained the menu on offer for Diddy’s first night in jail, the 54-year-old was served Swedish meatballs for dinner—but was also given the option of a black bean burger. Sides, according to the Post, included egg noodles, green beans, a garden salad with dressing and a 16 oz. beverage, though it was unclear what choice of drink he favors. Since Diddy is being held in a special housing unit, according to TMZ, his meals are delivered to his cell by a corrections officer. TMZ reports he will receive three meals at up to 1800 calories per day. His meals will be prepared early which means, according to the outlet, “the lackluster prison food won’t be particularly fresh when he receives it.” Diddy will be only be allowed three showers a week and one hour of recreation a day. Family and friends, meanwhile, will be allowed periodical visits.