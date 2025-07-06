Cheat Sheet
Diddy’s Inmates Gave Him a ‘Standing Ovation’ After Acquittals: Lawyer

‘BEAT THE GOVERNMENT’
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 07.06.25 7:43PM EDT 
Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs got a standing ovation from his fellow inmates after being acquitted on racketeering and sex trafficking charges last week, according to his lawyer Marc Agnifilo. “They all said: ‘We never get to see anyone who beats the government,’” Agnifilo recalled to The Associated Press in an interview published Sunday. Combs, who was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn as he awaits sentencing. In his interview with AP, Agnifilo disclosed that he had accurately predicted what the jury’s verdict was going to be the night before the decision was made on July 2. “I wake up at three in the morning and I text Teny [Geragos, Combs’ other lawyer] and say: ”We have to get a bail application together,” Agnifilo said. “It’s going to be a good verdict for us but I think he went down on the prostitution counts so let’s try to get him out.” The attorney, whose wife Karen Friedman Agnifilo is representing another high-profile inmate at MDC– Luigi Mangione–also said that Combs has since been “doing OK.”

Read it at The Associated Press

Michael Douglas Reveals Why He Has ‘No Intention’ of Going Back to Acting
OFF THE CLOCK
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 07.06.25 5:39PM EDT 
Actor Michael Douglas attends the 14th edition of the Atlantida Mallorca Film Fest at La Misericordia on July 28, 2024 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.
Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

It may be some time before audiences get to see Michael Douglas on the big screen again. Speaking at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival in the Czech Republic over the weekend, Douglas, 80, revealed that while he’s “not retired,” he still has “no real intentions” of going back to acting. “I have not worked since 2022 purposefully because I realized I had to stop,” the two-time Academy Award winner shared. “I had been working pretty hard for almost 60 years, and I did not want to be one of those people who dropped dead on the set. I have no real intentions of going back. I say I’m not retired because if something special came up, I’d go back, but otherwise, no.” Douglas last appeared in theaters as part of 2023’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and more recently starred as Benjamin Franklin in Apple TV+’s 2024 series Franklin. Though the actor confessed that there’s “one little independent movie” he’s trying to get made, in the “spirit of maintaining a good marriage,” he’s “happy to play the wife” to his partner of over 20 years, Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Read it at Variety

Zayn Malik Hints at Racism He Experienced During One Direction in New Song
‘STILL LAUGHED AT’
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 07.06.25 7:10PM EDT 
Niall Horan, Zayn, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Liam Payne.
JM Enternational/Redferns

Former One Direction star Zayn Malik is getting candid on his experiences as part of the world-renowned boy band in his newest track, “Fuchsia Sea.” In an Instagram post Saturday, Malik shared a snippet of the upcoming single where he recalled his time in the group and heavily alluded to experiencing racism. “Got my back against the wall so much they think I got a brick fascination / Do you remember every conversation? ‘Cause I have been conscious of every connotation,” Malik raps in the track’s snippet. “And while they concentrate on their elevation, I’ve got a round trip to the constellation / I’m a convert to the concert, and I did that for inflation, ‘cause I worked hard in a white band, and they still laughed at the Asian.” Malik was a member of One Direction alongside Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Liam Payne. Payne died in October 2024 at 31 after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. The group formed in 2010 as part of reality competition series The X Factor. In 2015, Malik announced his departure from the band, saying in a statement at the time that “I have to do what feels right in my heart.” The group ultimately went on an indefinite hiatus a year later. In 2024, Malik publicly reunited with his former bandmates for the first time when attending Payne’s funeral.

Read it at People

Kelly Osbourne Gets Engaged At Dad Ozzy’s Last Black Sabbath Show
FAMILY AFFAIR
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 07.06.25 5:51PM EDT 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: (L-R) Sid Wilson and Kelly Osbourne attend Matt Mathews' Celebration of Boujee On A Budget Tour with Live Nation at The Peppermint Club on November 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Getty Images for Live Nation

It was a great weekend for the Osbourne family. Kelly Osbourne got engaged to Slipknot rockstar Sid Wilson on Saturday during her father Ozzy’s last show with Black Sabbath in England. A video of the proposal posted by Kelly, 40, on Instagram showed Wilson, 48, popping the question in front of his soon-to-be in-laws, Ozzy and Sharon. “Kelly, you know I love you more than anything in the world,” Wilson says. Ozzy, 76, quickly interjects: “F--k off, you’re not marrying my daughter.” The small crowd laughs off the comment as Wilson continues: “Nothing would make me happier than to spend the rest of my life with you. So, in front of your family and all of our friends, Kelly, will you marry me?” Kelly, visibly shocked as Wilson got on one knee and pulled out a ring, nodded yes. The couple shares a hug as their loved ones erupt in celebration. Kelly and Wilson were friends for over two decades before becoming an item in 2022. “After 23 years of friendship, I can’t believe where we have ended up!” Kelly wrote in her first Valentine’s Day post for Wilson. ”You are my best friend, my soulmate, and I am so deeply in love with you, Sidney George Wilson.”

Musk’s New Political Party Gains Thousands of X Followers
FOLLOW THE LEADER
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Published 07.06.25 4:14PM EDT 
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 5: White House Senior Advisor to the President and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk departs the U.S. Capitol Building on March 5, 2025 in Washington, DC. Musk was meeting with Republican senators at a closed door lunch. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Tesla and SpaceX CEO billionaire CEO Elon Musk’s new “America Party” has amassed thousands of followers on his X platform hours after launching. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The X account for Elon Musk’s so-called “America Party” has experienced a surge in followers since the billionaire filed to establish the political party Sunday, jumping from 120,000 to 190,000 followers in a matter of hours. On X, the account description for the party reads, “The party that actually represents America! No affiliation.” “The silent majority isn’t silent anymore,” read the account’s first post. “This is the moment everything shifts. The America Party is now here—and it’s the answer to a system that stopped listening.“ A photo of the Federal Election Commission paperwork filed to establish the party surfaced online Sunday and went viral as some X users declared that they are “all in” on Musk’s political project, and others ripped Musk’s effort as doomed to tip the scales in favor of Democrats by splitting the Republican vote. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent also commented on Musk’s latest political move. “I imagine that those board of directors did not like this announcement yesterday and will be encouraging him to focus on his business activities, not his political activities,” Bessent said, referring to Musk’s position as head of Tesla and SpaceX.

Read it at X

Jessie J Shares Raw Update After Mastectomy: ‘Angry and Sad’
'SURVIVAL MODE'
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 07.06.25 1:38PM EDT 
articles/2014/07/30/can-jessie-j-s-bang-bang-save-us-from-this-awful-musical-summer/140730-fallon-song-summer-tease_m0zgmj
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Jessie J has opened up about the painful emotional experience of undergoing a mastectomy following her breast cancer diagnosis in April. “I’m currently experiencing some delayed sadness and frustration by having time to process what is happening,” she wrote on Instagram Saturday. “Now I’m here and letting myself be angry and sad and all the things. Just for a few days.” The Bang Bang hitmaker added that she hopes soon to “sew some padding in a bra to even them out order some t shirts and crack tf on.” Though she struck a resilient tone in her posts, she said that she regrets not taking more time to process what was about to happen before going into surgery. “A little disappointed in myself I didn’t say goodbye to my old boob enough,” she said. “Sounds silly but that’s where I’m at.”

Read it at The Independent

Caitlyn Jenner Speaks After Manager’s Fatal ATV Crash
TOUGH NEWS
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Published 07.06.25 1:14PM EDT 
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 18: TV personality Caitlyn Jenner (L) and Sophia Hutchins attend The 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Investigating police say Sophia Hutchins (right) was speeding before the crash that killed her on July 3. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Investigating police said speed may have been a factor in the crash that killed Caitlyn Jenner’s manager and friend, Sophia Hutchins, 29. When asked about Hutchin’s death during a coffee run in Malibu, Jenner, 75, said she was having “tough times” and didn’t “want to talk,” the Daily Mail reported. Hutchins was driving near Jenner’s home in Los Angeles when she rear-ended a Mazda and was sent plunging 350 feet into a ravine. She was pronounced dead on the scene. “It looks like she may have been speeding and rear-ended the other car,” said Sergeant Eduardo Saucedo of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, The Express Tribune reported. “She tried to maneuver to go around it, but she was going too fast and ended up clipping the rear end of that Mazda.” According to police, Hutchins didn’t appear to be following the vehicle but instead might have attempted to pass it.

Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Blasts Coverage of Her Emotional Wimbledon Exit
'NOTHING POSITIVE TO SAY'
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 07.06.25 12:42PM EDT 
GettyImages-1398828527_vphn5n

"PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 23: Naomi Osaka of Japan looks on against Amanda Anisimova of United States in their first round match during day two of the 2022 French Open at Roland Garros on May 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Tnani Badreddine/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)"

Tnani Badreddine/Quality Sport Images/Getty

Former world tennis champion Naomi Osaka issued a fiery takedown of sports media outlets and social media users for circulating footage of her appearing downtrodden at a press conference following her early exit from Wimbledon Friday. “Bro why is it every time I do a press conference after a loss the espns and blogs gotta clip it and put it up,” she posted to Threads Saturday. “Wtf, why don’t they clip my press conferences after I win? Like why push the narrative that I’m always sad?” Osaka had indeed appeared raw following her second-round loss to Russian player Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, telling the post-match conference, “I’m just going to be a negative human being today” because “I have nothing positive to say about myself, which is something I’m working on.” In subsequent posts, she insisted she was already feeling like herself again. “Sure I was disappointed a couple hours ago, now I’m motivated to do better,” she wrote. “That’s human emotions. The way they clip me I feel like I should be fake happy all the time.”

Read it at Daily Express

Los Angeles Rapper Loses Fingers in Grisly July 4 Fireworks Accident
LEFT SHORT-HANDED
Will Neal 

Reporter

Updated 07.06.25 12:35PM EDT 
Published 07.06.25 12:09PM EDT 
4Xtra, No Jumper podcast
YouTube/No Jumper

A Los Angeles rapper’s Fourth of July celebrations ended in tragedy after a firework prematurely exploded in his hand. The artist, who goes by the stage name 4Xtra, had posted a video of himself holding the fireworks on Instagram Friday, saying, “Who wants to get blown up today? ... I’m blowing [somebody] up today.” In a matter of hours, graphic footage spread across social media showing him clutching his bloodied hand after the fireworks went off. While many users speculated he had lost his whole hand, one X account, claiming to be a friend of the rapper’s, clarified he had only lost two fingers and been temporarily blinded by the blast. The accident represents only the latest case of what in recent years has become a regular Independence Day occurrence, with emergency rooms across the country seeing thousands of firework-related injuries in the run-up and aftermath of the Fourth of July.

Read it at The Independent

Spice Girl, 50, Gets Hitched to Hairdresser, 37, in London
WHEN TWO BECOME ONE
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Published 07.06.25 10:35AM EDT 
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 05: Mel B marries Rory McPhee at St Paul's Cathedral on July 05, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)
Mel B married Rory McPhee at St Paul's Cathedral in London and one of her famous bandmates was in attendance. Neil Mockford/GC Images

Spice Girl Melanie Brown, also known as Scary Spice, has tied the knot with hairdresser Rory McPhee in a London ceremony. Brown, 50, and McPhee, 37, walked down the aisle at the historic St Paul’s Cathedral in London on Saturday with a gaggle of famous friends in attendance, including Brown’s bandmate, Emma Bunton, 49 (aka Baby Spice). Noticeably absent, however, were the other spices: “Posh Spice,” Victoria Beckham, 51; “Ginger Spice,” Geri Halliwell, 52; and “Sporty Spice,” Melanie Chisholm, 51. Beckham and Chisholm sent well wishes for the couple over social media, but Halliwell appeared to give them the cold shoulder amid rumors of a spat with Brown after a canceled reunion tour. Brown and McPhee were reportedly friends for years before they decided to take their relationship to the next level in 2018, getting engaged in 2022, The Independent reported. It is the third marriage for Brown, who was married to dancer Jimmy Gulzar from 1998 to 2000 and partner Stephen Belafonte for 10 years. Brown’s marriage to Belafonte ended in a divorce battle in which Brown alleged she suffered abuse. Belafonte has denied her claims. Brown shares a daughter with Belafonte and another daughter with actor Eddie Murphy.

Read it at The Independent

