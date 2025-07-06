Diddy’s Inmates Gave Him a ‘Standing Ovation’ After Acquittals: Lawyer
Sean “Diddy” Combs got a standing ovation from his fellow inmates after being acquitted on racketeering and sex trafficking charges last week, according to his lawyer Marc Agnifilo. “They all said: ‘We never get to see anyone who beats the government,’” Agnifilo recalled to The Associated Press in an interview published Sunday. Combs, who was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn as he awaits sentencing. In his interview with AP, Agnifilo disclosed that he had accurately predicted what the jury’s verdict was going to be the night before the decision was made on July 2. “I wake up at three in the morning and I text Teny [Geragos, Combs’ other lawyer] and say: ”We have to get a bail application together,” Agnifilo said. “It’s going to be a good verdict for us but I think he went down on the prostitution counts so let’s try to get him out.” The attorney, whose wife Karen Friedman Agnifilo is representing another high-profile inmate at MDC– Luigi Mangione–also said that Combs has since been “doing OK.”