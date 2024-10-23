Diddy’s Legal Team Claims Media Including The Daily Beast Is ‘Assassinating’ His ‘Character’

Sean “Diddy” Combs has applied for a gag order restricting his alleged victims and their lawyers from speaking to the media, citing outrage at multiple stories in the U.S. media, including a story in The Daily Beast in which a victim’s lawyer said she believed Diddy spiked baby oil with date rape drugs to incapacitate a woman, Ashley Parham, who claims she was raped by Combs.

Combs’ legal team wrote to judge Arun Subramanian, saying that Combs’ right to a fair trial was being compromised and that “prospective witnesses and their lawyers have made numerous inflammatory extrajudicial statements aimed at assassinating Mr. Combs’s character in the press.”

The letter cites several examples of what it says are examples of unfair media coverage, including coverage on NBC, CBS and ABC. It goes on to state: “Some have even peddled in outlandish conspiracy theories. See, e.g., Tom Sykes, “Diddy Spiked Baby Oil With Date Rape Drug: Accuser’s Lawyer, Daily Beast…(accuser’s lawyer claiming that, based on her “research,” “baby oil could be used as ‘a conduit’ for date rape drugs such as GHB or Rohypnol”).

ADVERTISEMENT

The Daily Beast contacted Combs‘ legal team for comment before reporting claims made by an alleged victim in papers filed with the court. The allegations were horrendous but we only received a boilerplate reply in response.

The Combs legal team have said their new request is “time sensitive,” and asked for a response by Oct. 30, noting that, “Each day that passes brings a fresh wave of publicity, often at the direction of accusers and their counsel, further prejudicing Mr. Combs’ right to a fair trial.”

In a new complaint filed Tuesday, another anonymous victim represented by lawyer Tony Buzbee, who has been criticized by the Combs team for inviting alleged potential victims to contact him via a 1800 number, alleged in court papers that she “was drugged and raped by Combs at house party in Manhattan hosted by Combs. Those in attendance included Combs himself and other celebrities.”

The alleged victim, “a 29-year-old independent music artist who wrote, sang, rapped, and produced music,” said she was approached by Combs who offered to help with her career.

She said she drank just one glass of wine but soon began to feel disorientated and suspected she had been drugged and alleges she was subsequently raped by Combs in an office. The lawsuit states: “Due to the effects of her drugged drink, Combs raped and sexually assaulted Plaintiff. Plaintiff could not stop him from doing so, as if she was trapped inside her body not participating but not able to resist.”

Combs' lawyers have previously insisted their client is innocent, telling The Daily Beast: “In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone—adult or minor, man or woman.”