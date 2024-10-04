Diddy’s Ominous Warning for Justin Bieber to Stay Silent Resurfaces

A resurfaced clip shows disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs—currently awaiting trial on sex-trafficking and racketeering charges—warning a 16-year-old Justin Bieber to keep quiet about the things “he does with big brother Puff.”

In a 2011 appearance on the late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Diddy, then known as “Puff Daddy,” sat side by side with Bieber as they discussed the development of their friendship.

“We’ve become friends in a strange way,” Diddy says, adding that Bieber “is one of the greatest kids that you could ever know,” to applause from the audience and a smile from the “Never Say Never” singer.

This prompted host Jimmy Kimmel to suggest that, given how close the two are, maybe Diddy could buy Bieber a car, as he did for his son. “He got me a Lamborghini, I just haven’t gotten it yet,” Bieber interjects, which apparently exasperates Diddy.

“He had the Lamborghini for a day or two, and he had access to the house,” Diddy tells Kimmel, which seemed to be referencing the 48-hour period Bieber and Diddy spent together that was documented in a retrospectively creepy YouTube video Bieber posted in 2009.

Ominously, in the Kimmel clip, Diddy added what sounded like a warning to Bieber. “He knows better than to be talking about the things that he does with big brother Puff on national television,” he said. “Everything ain’t for everybody.”

In the YouTube video of the two hanging out together, Diddy is seen showing Bieber a Lamborghini and telling him he can’t have it when he turns 16.

“Right now, he’s having 48 hours with Diddy,” Diddy tells the camera. “Where we hanging and what we doing, we can’t really disclose. But it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream. … We’re gonna go buck-full crazy.”

The Daily Mail reported Friday that some anonymous sources close to Bieber did not approve of the young pop star’s relationship with Diddy.

One source said that Bieber, now 30, “should never have been allowed to party with Diddy or anyone else when he was a teen.” They added that Bieber was “thrown to the wolves” by his parents—Pattie Mallette and rumored often-absent father Jeremy Bieber.

Bieber collaborated with Diddy as recently as 2023 on the song “Moments.”

In the wake of Diddy’s arrest in mid September, an anonymous source told People that Bieber was aware of his one-time mentor’s legal troubles, but he is more focused on “being a great dad and husband.”

According to his indictment, Diddy allegedly held “freak-off” sex parties in which he would hire prostitutes to have sex with each other, allegedly leaving victims so drained that they required IV fluids afterword.

Diddy also faces as many as 120 lawsuits from people who allege that he committed sexual misconduct against them. One victim claims he was nine years old when the sexual abuse occurred.