‘Didn’t Sign Up for This’: Frustrated Lizzo Says She Quits

Grammy-Award winning artist Lizzo, facing allegations of racial discrimination, sexual harassment, fat-shaming, and a number other offenses in a lawsuit filed last year, says she is quitting the music industry.

The singer, known for her uplifting anthems, posted to Instagram on Friday to lament her feelings, appearing to address the recent backlash, despite previously denying all allegations against her.

“I’m tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet. All I want to do is make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it,” she wrote. “But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it.

“I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views…being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look… my character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name,” she added.

“I didn’t sign up for this— I QUIT,” she wrote.

The post comes one day after the singer performed at a fundraiser for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign at Radio City Music Hall. The event, which also featured a discussion with Biden, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, was projected to raise a whopping $25 million dollars.

Despite the presence of U.S. political giants, it was Lizzo’s appearance which ruffled some feathers.

On Thursday, Ron Zambrano, an attorney for a group of back-up dancers accusing the singer of sexual harassment in a lawsuit filed last August, told NewsNation that the decision to let Lizzo headline was “shameful.”

“Without getting into the politics, I can’t imagine why anyone would want Lizzo representing them in any way given her reprehensible behavior,” he said. “It’s just a terrible look.”

In February, a Los Angeles County Judge refused to dismiss the lawsuit against the singer.

Lizzo’s post was met with a number of responses of support for the 35-year-old, including Paris Hilton, who urged: “We love you Queen😍👑”