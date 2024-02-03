Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against Lizzo Advances After Judge Denies Dismissal
TRUTH HURTS
A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge cleared the way for a lawsuit by three former dancers against Lizzo to move forward after denying the singer’s request to dismiss the case. The Grammy-winning artist, known for her uplifting messages of self love and body positivity, is facing accusations of racial discrimination, sexual harassment, fat-shaming, and a number other offenses in a lawsuit filed last August. Lizzo has denied all of the claims, slamming them as “outrageous” in a statement posted to social media last year. Although the judge did dismiss some claims, the plaintiffs’ lawyer, Ron Zambrano, characterized the judge’s overall refusal to dismiss the suit as an absolute victory for the dancers. “The ruling also rightfully signals that Lizzo—or any celebrity—is not insulated from this sort of reprehensible conduct merely because she is famous,” Zambrano told People. We now look forward to conducting discovery and preparing the case for trial.”